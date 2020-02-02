SECTIONS
Watch as Captain Nimbly Docks Huge Ship in Violent Waters

By Jared Harris
Published February 2, 2020 at 12:15am
A captain who docked a massive cruise ship in rough waters and made it look easy is now the star of a viral video after his feat was caught on camera.

The massive ship in the video is the MS Nordnorge, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

While the vessel was making its way into a Bodo, Norway, harbor on Jan. 21, violent waves began to push the ship around like a toy.

Lesser captains may have panicked, or abandoned docking altogether.

After all, when a ship meets a solid concrete dock, the ship usually loses.

Despite the rough conditions, this captain brought his vessel in successfully.

Two workers in high-visibility vests can be seen cautiously approaching the boat as it drifts closer to land. Eventually, the ship makes contact with land as ropes are thrown overboard.

Watch the gripping video below:

Amazingly, this resulted in only minimal damage to the MS Nordnorge.

The ship’s communications manager, Rune Thomas Ege, explained the only damage sustained was a few slight surface scuffs.

“There were small dents around the fender rails to the rear,” Ege told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation, a Norwegian government-owned news organization.

With how violently this ship was being rocked by the waves, it’s clear the damage could have been much greater.

Another video shows the same dangerous docking, but from a different angle. This clip gives a better idea of how large this ship actually is:

Nobody was hurt in this shocking event, largely thanks to the skill and actions of the ship’s captain and crew.

Not all ships are fortunate enough to have such level-headed captains, but the MS Nordnorge had one when it needed one the most.

