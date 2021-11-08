Like many American children, I grew up watching “Sesame Street.” Those lovable puppets walked me through the basics of simple counting, letter sounds and fun takes on nursery rhymes or pop songs. I will never hear the 80’s hit “Material Girl” without thinking of the Muppet version, “The Cereal Girl,” which I still consider to be far more enjoyable and relatable than Madonna’s original song.

My parents, meanwhile, left me to enjoy the simple delights of children’s public television programming while they turned to medical health professionals for information about my vaccination protocol.

Imagine that.

Sadly, “Sesame Street” has not been a regular part of my own children’s childhood, as it has long been infused with ideas and lessons that go far beyond helping Count von Count determine how many bats are outside his castle or learning about the wonders of the letter P.

Still, I really never would have thought they’d go as far as partnering with CNN to teach kids all about the wonders of the letter V — for vaccine, of course. Although in retrospect, I probably should have been able to predict that they would, indeed, go this far.

Over the weekend, CNN hosted a town hall for children and parents in partnership with Sesame Street Workshop, the non-profit that produces the classic educational program.

If you’re wondering, yes, it did indeed feature lovable characters like Elmo and Big Bird as the concerns of children, both real and puppet, and parents about the vaccine were helpfully quelled by host Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, and guests Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, who helped develop the vaccine, and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a pediatric dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5.

Previously, COVID-19 vaccines were only recommended for children older than 12.

Is Sesame Street shilling for Fauci? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (4 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Sesame Street’s” Rosita, who is apparently five years old, was excited to get her first dose. (I guess, we are assuming that vaccine recommendations for juvenile humans and fuzzy monsters is identical.)

“My mommy and my papi said that it will help keep me, my friends, my neighbors, my abuela all healthy,” Rosie told Gupta.

“Your parents are absolutely right,” Gupta told her. “COVID vaccines are now available for children 5 years and older, and the more people who get them, the better we’re going to be able to help stop the spread of COVID and keep everyone healthy.”

“The ABCs of COVID-19” is a town hall-style series that CNN has been hosting since 2020. Saturday’s program discussing vaccines for children was its sixth installment.

Not all of the puppet parents were as eager as Rosita’s — Big Bird’s grandmother wanted him to get the shot but had heard that COVID-19 “doesn’t make kids that sick,” as The Post Millennial reported.

Her fears were quickly assuaged by Murthy, whose appearance on the program sets her all in a tizzy and who reassures her that while it might not get kids that sick it has also “taken a big toll on our children” all the same, somehow. So, they should definitely get vaccinated.

Does Big Bird’s granny have a crush on the Surgeon General? pic.twitter.com/kLY4xjYqgE — Beth Baisch 🦇 (@PuffinsPictures) November 6, 2021

When Gupta tells her that children can spread COVID-19 to grandparents, Granny Big Bird is horrified and resolves to inoculate the young bird, who is six years old.

Unfortunately, little Elmo is only three, so while he gets excited at the prospect of getting a vaccine when a child viewer poses this question, the hosts lament that one is not yet available for children under five but that “scientists are working hard” to change this.

Elmo readily agrees to continue to wear a mask in the meantime, which would certainly make Dr. Anthony Fauci proud as he believes it is perfectly “reasonable” to require children over the age of 2 to cover their faces while around other people.

Yes, your little one may not yet have mastered waiting until they’re poised over a toilet to relieve themselves, but they ought to be expected to keep a piece of fabric over their respiratory orifices at all times.

Totally “reasonable.”

Elmo concludes the program by donning his “new favorite dress-up costume,” a costume of Dr. Gupta.

Sesame Street’s Elmo abandons the clown costume he was wearing at the start of CNN’s vaccine special for children, and dresses up as Sanjay Gupta instead. pic.twitter.com/YbBuyo8uu7 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 6, 2021

This is a fitting note on which to conclude this cringe-worthy town hall, as the point here, really, is to make sure that children are turning into exactly the kind of members of the public who don’t question people like Gupta, Murthy or Fauci, isn’t it?

The truth is, neither this program nor any of the CNN/Sesame Street COVID-19 propaganda mash-ups have been about fielding legitimate concerns. Their goal is to gently shut down all perspectives on children and COVID-19 that challenge the establishment party line.

What’s more, they’re using the carrot-and-stick approach that public health officials have long been employing to move the far-reaching pandemic response along. Check out this video from May in which Elmo celebrated his father and grandmother getting vaccinated, so everyone would finally be allowed to visit loved ones and have indoor play dates once again:

Parents are concerned about getting the vaccine for their children, and rightly so. Big Bird’s grandma is correct that children are simply not at a very high risk of experiencing complications from the coronavirus.

In fact, a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics in August found that “0.00%-0.03% of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in death” among all states that report such data, seven of which reported literally zero child deaths since the onset of the pandemic. The report also states “the available data indicate that COVID-19-associated hospitalization and death is uncommon in children.”

So it has been absolutely astounding watching the medical information tyrants twist and contort their narrative around this fact to justify a widespread vaccination program that has already resulted in at least one city planning to check kids’ vaccine papers before allowing them entry to eateries and entertainment venues.

Dr. Fauci, who has no doubt largely set the left’s narrative on the pandemic and vaccination, has been remarkably zealous about masking, social distancing and now vaccinations for children, and for all his flip-flopping, it has never once been consistent with the cold, hard data on children and COVID-19.

Here’s the blunt truth, at the end of the day: Whether or not a parent is going to vaccinate their child, they should be turning to their child’s doctor, not a wildly, notoriously biased news network and the one-sided perspective of a U.S. surgeon general, who openly wants people censored online for purveying dissident views on coronavirus treatment or vaccination.

Millions upon millions of Americans have expressed consistent skepticism at Fauci and his wildly overreaching pandemic protocols, and this absolutely includes parents who aren’t exactly eager to rush out and inject their kids with a novel vaccine against a virus that has never posed an acute risk to them in the first place.

They don’t need to be talked down to by Elmo, Big Bird or anyone else for that matter.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.