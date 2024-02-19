Watch: Oregon News Station Shows Racist Image During 'Good Stuff' Segment

Portland, Oregon’s NBC affiliate has issued an apology after showing a racist image during a broadcast last week.

Ironically, the image was aired during a Thursday segment called “The Good Stuff” in which KGW-TV shared “throwback” photos sent in by viewers.

The photos included one of a woman from the 1970s, captioned “Hippie Days,” one of a man sitting on Santa’s lap at Christmastime, and one of two boys hunting with a dog.

However, the fourth image was enough to stir controversy.

The black-and-white photo was sent in by a viewer who claimed it was taken during a Boy Scouts event in the 1950s. It showed someone throwing an object at a display surrounded by a group of boys.

A banner above them read, “HIT THE N***** BABY.”

WARNING: The following clip contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

WHOOPSIES! Oregon TV station KGW-TV apologizes after showing racist image during ‘good news’ segment (@ :21) “We understand the profound hurt this image inflicted upon our viewers and staff, particularly members of our Black community. To those who were exposed to the image and… pic.twitter.com/r9GlWUwMvc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 18, 2024



KGW later issued a lengthy apology for airing the photo.

The statement read:

“We deeply regret and apologize for the distress caused by the inadvertent airing of offensive content during Thursday evening’s broadcast of The Good Stuff program on KGW.

“During a segment inviting viewers to share their ‘Throwback Thursday’ photos via social media platforms, we unfortunately aired a photo featuring deeply racist imagery and language. The image, seemingly from the 1950s, depicted children throwing balls towards a sign prominently displaying the N-word.”

The station added that it had failed to uphold its “rigorous policy of thoroughly screening all content” before it goes on air.

“We understand the profound hurt this image inflicted upon our viewers and staff, particularly members of our Black community. To those who were exposed to the image and were hurt by it, we offer our sincerest apologies.”

KGW also said its management had met with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and local black leaders to discuss the incident.

Wheeler and the Portland chapter of the NAACP issued statements demanding changes to ensure nothing of the kind happens again.

