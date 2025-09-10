Share
Watch: Rep. Luna Shows Freak Video of UFO Literally Splitting Hellfire Missile Apart in Mid Air - Complete Mystery Object

 By Michael Schwarz  September 10, 2025 at 10:46am
If it came from a hostile foreign government, then we all have cause for alarm.

If, however, it came from somewhere else — the spiritual realm, for instance — then we may rest easy. After all, Jesus Christ has won that battle for us.

At a hearing Tuesday, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, chairwoman of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, showed a remarkable video of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon appearing to split a hellfire missile in mid air.

The video in question, posted to the social media platform X, showed the missile flying at high speed over water.

Then, approximately 32 seconds into the video, a white object appeared in the top left corner. The object, a UAP, veered slightly leftward before striking the missile and splitting it in two.

Finally, the object disappeared from view in the bottom right corner and appeared to move toward the water below.

“Are you aware of anything in the United States government arsenal that can split a hellfire missile like this?” Luna asked several of the task force’s witnesses.

They replied in the negative.

Are we looking at some kind of non-human intelligence at work in this video?

“Does this video scare you guys?” the chairwoman asked moments later.

This time, all but one responded in the affirmative. And the one who gave a different answer said that he was relieved the video got out.

In her opening remarks at Tuesday’s hearing, Luna discussed the UAP in a broader context.

“In recent months, Congress has also been presented with evidence that points to technologies that to our knowledge, are beyond our current capabilities,” the congresswoman said, according to a news release.

“Let me be clear,” she added moments later, “whether UAPs represent adversarial technology, natural phenomena, or something beyond current human understanding, Congress has a responsibility to investigate. If these objects are foreign in origin, they pose a direct threat to our national security. If they represent something unknown, they demand rigorous scientific inquiry – not ridicule, not secrecy, and not silence.”

Assuming UAP “technologies” do indeed fall “beyond our current capabilities,” then the phenomenon requires another explanation.

With that in mind, some sensible people have increasingly turned to non-human intelligence as an answer.

For instance, last year on Joe Rogan’s podcast, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson characterized UAPs as “spiritual entities.”

“They don’t behave according to the laws of science, as measured by people,” Carlson said in a clip posted to X. “And they’ve been here for a long time. And there’s a ton of evidence they’re under the ocean and under the ground.”

Of course, the origin and nature of UAPs represent a source of endless fascination. As inquisitive human beings, we want to solve the mystery simply for the sake of solving it.

In another way, however, the UAPs also could provide comfort. After all, if Carlson had it right about the UAPs as “spiritual entities,” then what do we have to fear? Suddenly, the technologies our adversaries develop seem a lot less significant.

Indeed, perhaps the most perceptive comment of all came from an X user named Jordan Crowder, who turned Luna’s second question on its head.

“It’s not scary at all,” Crowder wrote. “It didn’t fire back. I think yall are missing the ENTIRE point here. We are the scary part.”

In short, for those who believe in Jesus, UAPs knocking down missiles have no power to frighten.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
