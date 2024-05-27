The raunchy adult cartoon “South Park” is not fit for human consumption — the show says so itself before every episode.

South Park isn’t made for ANYONE, didn’t y’all see the disclaimer in front of every episode? Go back to your homework AND your taxes respectively nobody should be watching this pic.twitter.com/eoZgpFBlJ0 — Roy Donutdox (@AO3_donutdox) September 12, 2023

That satirical disclaimer that precedes most episodes holds especially true today — particularly for any humans who work in the American health care system.

That’s because the latest special from “South Park” (due to a myriad of legal issues, the show is currently forbidden from producing proper episodes and seasons), titled “The End of Obesity,” takes very specific aim at the labyrinthine maze known as the American health care system.

The “South Park” special focuses on Eric Cartman — one of the main characters of the show who is best described as a rotund and spoiled brat — trying to lose weight with the use of brand-name drugs.

The advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action. The new exclusive event SOUTH PARK: THE END OF OBESITY premieres May 24, 2024 on Paramount+! #SouthPark… pic.twitter.com/xzzjyNZc1K — South Park (@SouthPark) May 21, 2024

Pivoting to the real world briefly, as the HuffPost notes, the use of drugs such as Ozempic to help lose weight has skyrocketed. The issue is that Ozempic is a diabetes medicine, and any weight loss side effects are largely viewed as a “shortcut” to proper diet and exercise.

Back to “South Park”: Cartman, who has never met a corner he doesn’t want to cut, chooses to slim down via Ozempic.

When he tries to get his health insurance to pay for said Ozempic, well …

You should just watch the clip from “South Park” below:

Butters got lost navigating the American health care system. South Park is the greatest show on Earth. They never fail. They never will. Can’t wait to watch the episode later today. pic.twitter.com/jfpEtw2oHm — Shnufalo 👁️ (@ShnufaloIsHappy) May 25, 2024

In the clip, Kyle Broflovski and Leopold “Butters” Stotch accompany Cartman to get his Ozempic paid for through his insurance.

What unfolds is something most Americans can painfully relate to — though perhaps without the musical accompaniment.

Kyle, Butters and Cartman are effectively sent on a quest that could rival that of Frodo Baggins, but instead of trying to toss a malevolent ring into a volcano, the trio is simply trying to get insurance to pay for some Ozempic.

The “South Park” fellowship goes from office to office (multiple times) as the goalposts keep moving on what they need for insurance to pay for the drug.

It’s an indelibly frustrating process that, if you look at the quote posts of the clip, pretty much everyone agreed upon. Perhaps more impressively, those quote posts come from X accounts of all ideological persuasions — from the far left to the far right.

Despite the obvious embellishment of the situation, Cartman’s constant jumping through asinine hoops is an imminently relatable situation.

As popular as this clip has been across social media, it’s hardly the first time “South Park” has waded into culture war topics.

In October, “South Park” came under an intense microscope after it skewered identity politics and had leftists fuming.

In February, the show went viral when it blasted Prince Harry and Meghan.

“The End of Obesity” special is airing on Paramount+.

