President Joe Biden has earned a reputation for creepy remarks and actions, particularly toward women and children. His latest questionable comment comes from a speech at a child development center in Connecticut.

According to the Journal Inquirer, Biden visited the child care facility in Hartford on Friday. He began by touring the playground and interacting with some of the children.

Pres. Biden visits playground at Capitol Child Development Center in Hartford, Connecticut. pic.twitter.com/fU1kPgPEvv — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 15, 2021

While some of the kids appeared happy to see him, others weren’t so sure. In particular, one boy looked visibly uncomfortable as Biden appeared to stroke his hair and face.

This kid is terrified of Biden pic.twitter.com/szwbcqb2Hl — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 15, 2021

After visiting the playground, Biden went inside to deliver remarks about his Build Back Better plan, the Journal reported. That’s when he provided the next entry on the list of his borderline-inappropriate comments.

“Everybody knows I like kids better than people,” Biden said. “Fortunately, they like me. That’s why, maybe, I like them.”

Biden: “Everyone knows I like kids better than people” pic.twitter.com/21YLq24kXC — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 15, 2021



From a simply literal standpoint, Biden’s comment does not make sense. Children are people, after all. He most likely meant to say he likes kids better than adults.

Biden’s history with children adds another layer of creepiness to this particular remark. In 2017, Richard Armande Mills of Turning Point USA composed a Twitter thread detailing some of Biden’s strange behavior.

In one video, Biden can be seen touching a little girl near her chest.

In this clip, former Vice President Biden uses a candid moment to fondle the chest area of a little girl — in front of her entire family. Her visible discomfort is extremely obvious. pic.twitter.com/PXZx68KEGe — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

In another, he appears to sniff, kiss and whisper to a different girl.

If that wasn’t disturbing enough, in this clip, Biden not only touches a young woman but smells her hair, kisses her, whispering something into her ear, only to tell her “see you back home, I hope” after visibly creeping out her and who I assume is her mother. pic.twitter.com/WrFLWmAPFJ — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

Still other videos and pictures show Biden sniffing and touching various women and children at different points in his political career.

Former VP Joe Biden doesn’t just target little girls. Watch as he grabs onto the shoulder’s of Ashton Carter’s wife, Stephanie, smelling her hair. She’s clearly surprised by his awkward behavior. pic.twitter.com/nerOikRQcZ — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

Why must former Vice President Joe Biden habitually smell the hair of the women, little girls, and babies he meets? pic.twitter.com/U53mdueVFi — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

After strangely asking 6 y.o. Billy if she was 17, telling her she can do “whatever she wants,” former VP Biden proceeds to have an awkward exchange with Kelly, stroking Billy to the point it almost seems Kelly asks her son about the “cameras” intentionally. You decide. pic.twitter.com/pzA2jN3aM4 — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) November 15, 2017

To be fair, there is nothing inherently wrong with Biden’s Friday comments.

However, the optics are certainly bad, especially given his history of eyebrow-raising behavior.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.