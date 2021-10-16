Share
Commentary

Watch: After Stroking Little Boy's Hair and Face, Biden Says He Likes Kids Better Than People

 By Grant Atkinson  October 15, 2021 at 8:53pm
President Joe Biden has earned a reputation for creepy remarks and actions, particularly toward women and children. His latest questionable comment comes from a speech at a child development center in Connecticut.

According to the Journal Inquirer, Biden visited the child care facility in Hartford on Friday. He began by touring the playground and interacting with some of the children.

While some of the kids appeared happy to see him, others weren’t so sure. In particular, one boy looked visibly uncomfortable as Biden appeared to stroke his hair and face.

After visiting the playground, Biden went inside to deliver remarks about his Build Back Better plan, the Journal reported. That’s when he provided the next entry on the list of his borderline-inappropriate comments.

“Everybody knows I like kids better than people,” Biden said. “Fortunately, they like me. That’s why, maybe, I like them.”


From a simply literal standpoint, Biden’s comment does not make sense. Children are people, after all. He most likely meant to say he likes kids better than adults.

Biden’s history with children adds another layer of creepiness to this particular remark. In 2017, Richard Armande Mills of Turning Point USA composed a Twitter thread detailing some of Biden’s strange behavior.

In one video, Biden can be seen touching a little girl near her chest.

In another, he appears to sniff, kiss and whisper to a different girl.

Still other videos and pictures show Biden sniffing and touching various women and children at different points in his political career.

To be fair, there is nothing inherently wrong with Biden’s Friday comments.

However, the optics are certainly bad, especially given his history of eyebrow-raising behavior.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
