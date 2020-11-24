Political civility took another brutal hit Saturday evening, as Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was harassed on camera while eating with his family at a restaurant.

Two women, clearly frustrated with coronavirus restrictions, decided that the most effective way to make their voice heard was by confronting Murphy on video.

“You are such a d—,” one woman said, approaching the governor.

“You having fun with your family and in the meantime you’re having all other kinds of bulls— going on?” the other woman asked.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar and profane language that some viewers will find offensive.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy confronted while having dinner with his maskless family. **Language Warning** pic.twitter.com/6O3Jug0YmS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 23, 2020

Murphy stayed quiet throughout the interaction, but one of his sons decided to get involved, asking if the women were intoxicated.

“No, I am not drunk, as a matter of fact,” one of the women responded.

“Can you put your mask on?” Murphy’s son asked. The family was eating, so they did not have theirs on.

“You can go f— yourself, how’s that?” she retorted.

The ridiculous interaction continued for another ten miserable seconds until the women decided they had had enough and left the Murphys’ table.

In New Jersey, restaurants are allowed to be opened with certain safety protocols and are required to close indoors after 10 p.m. With that in mind, Murphy was not breaking any of his state’s own rules.

NEW: We’re taking action to beat back the second wave of #COVID19:

☑️Restrictions on indoor seating and hours for restaurants, bars, clubs, and lounges

☑️Prohibition of interstate indoor K-12 and youth sports Learn more: https://t.co/ZM15JVv77w pic.twitter.com/J0hLl51wWY — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 10, 2020

While these women were presumably Republicans, they seem to have taken a page out of Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters’ book when it comes to political opposition.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” the California Democrat said at an event in 2018 when discussing the Trump administration.

Attacking the governor on video may have seemed like a good idea to these women in the moment, but it certainly made them look a lot worse than Murphy did.

It is disappointing to see that Americans on both sides of the aisle have resorted to vicious verbal assault as a means to score political points.

Plenty of governors and other officials have done a poor and hypocritical job in their management of the coronavirus pandemic, but the solution by citizens should not be sacrificing dignity and respect for 15 seconds of fame.

Murphy is up for re-election next year. If these ladies are this passionate about their dislike for him, perhaps they will find a productive use of their time by campaigning for his opponent.

