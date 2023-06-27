If one can feel badly for anyone who works in the Washington D.C. swamp, it has to be for those faceless White House transcript writers who must be pulling their hair out on a daily basis just trying to figure out what our doddering, mush mouth-in-chief is actually saying during the speeches they have to write up.

Biden, who is one of the worst gaffers in presidential history, must be driving these poor government employees mad as they strain to glean the words he is supposed to be speaking from the often guttural noises he blurts out so often from the podium at home and on the road.

Of course, there is a major drawback with this effort by the White House press team to clean up the mess that is President Joe Biden’s ramblings. Because, if one reads the official transcripts of Biden’s speeches, one might think he sounds cogent and logical. And this is something that really sends the wrong message to posterity.

In fact, what we see on the White House website might even be called “fake news.”

Still, the official transcripts are not exactly perfectly cleaned up. Because Biden’s blatherings are very often humanly impossible to decipher.

Sometimes the White House stenographer adds the word [sic] to note that Biden’s remarks are just as goofy and bizarre as they look. But other times they rewrite what he says to clean it all up.

The Daily Wire recently pulled a few examples of Biden’s incoherence.

“Last summer, I had the honor of bestowing the Presidential Meda- — Medal of Freemon [sic] — Freedom on distinguished Americans …” (June 16, 2023).

“And I’m pleased we’re also joined by x-pay [sic] — xBk, a small venue in Des Moines, Iowa, that’s going be using all upfront pricing for its hundred events at — a year as well …” (June 15, 2023).

Does Joe Biden need to be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Let me tell you, the Inflation Reduction Act includes $369 billion to comat [sic] — combat climate change …” (June 14, 2023).

Then there are the strikethroughs: “Forty million — 40 million Americans already drinking water that thousands of farmers rely on for — for integration [irrigation]. And 40 million count on that river and so do the farmers….” (June 19, 2023).

There are many of these, usually when he uses an incorrect word or a false fact. For instance, in June he misidentified the ticket sales company SeatGeek as “SeatGreek.” Or when he misnamed the Chairman of the Board of General Motors Mary Robinson instead of Mary Barra.

Unfortunately for the White House stenographers, he often makes gaffes that they have to completely rewrite. In March, for instance, he claimed that he had worked “to help keep guns out of the hands of domestic political advisors.”

But the White House transcript was amended to say, “to help keep guns out of the hands of — (applause) — to help keep guns out of the hands of domestic political advisors [convicted domestic abusers].”

Despite the efforts of the overworked White House transcript writers, it sure doesn’t seem as if the American people are being fooled.

Last week a poll emerged showing that Americans are not so sure Biden is either cognizant or functional.

Another poll from April showed that 67 percent of respondents felt that Biden doesn’t deserve re-election. And this month, a poll showed that Biden had fallen to the lowest approval point of any modern president, including Donald Trump.

Unfortunately, the Democratic Party is not just abusing Biden by forcing him to continue on in office despite his state of mental decline. They are also doing their best to hide Sen. John Fetterman’s mental infirmities and cleaning up after him.

Meanwhile, the sold-out, left-wing media is working as the handmaid of the Democratic Party and refusing to highlight any of these troubles.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.