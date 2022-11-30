A New York City woman has been charged in the stabbing deaths of her two young sons, but her father has some questions.

Dimone Fleming, 22, has been charged with murder in the deaths of Dashawn Fleming, 3, and Octavius Fleming-Canada, 11 months. The family was living in a shelter in the Bronx at the time of the Saturday night incident, according to WNBC-TV.

“Something’s not adding up here,” Dwane Fleming, her father, told the outlet by phone. “I called her about an hour, hour and a half before it even happened. She let on that she wasn’t comfortable in her relationship.”

“It’s about two kids that got murdered. But the way I think about it, I’m losing three,” Fleming said.

“My grandbabies are innocent, they didn’t deserve this. I want justice to be done and served. And even if my daughter did this, she has to pay the consequences — but I’m not going to stop loving her as a father,” he said.

The New York Post quoted law enforcement sources as saying Dimone Fleming was obsessed with demonic possession and might have believed the children were possessed.

Dwane Fleming told the Post his daughter was concerned that Columbus Canada, the father of one of her boys, was the devil.

“Two hours before it happened, at 5, she called me and said she was feeling smothered,” he said. “She couldn’t breathe. She said it was the relationship with Columbus.

“She said she felt he was the devil, that he had tattoos on his body that pertain to satanic stuff. She thought he was the devil because of the marks he had on his body.”

Canada pushed back on that claim.

“I have star tattoos,” he told the Post on Monday, saying Fleming was “already in her place, in her mood” and hallucinating.

“I’m far from the devil,” Canada said. “I’m nowhere near — always God, man.”

Police officers who responded to an initial 911 call from the shelter said they found Dimone Fleming burning objects in the kitchen of the apartment while ranting about something they could not understand, according to The New York Times. She was also naked, police said.

Officers said they were told the children were not at the apartment but were with their father. Fleming was taken to a hospital.

Police left, but a second 911 call sent them back to the apartment.

That is when they found the children, who had been stabbed multiple times and were submerged in a bathtub under a sheet or towel, the Times quoted a senior law enforcement official as saying.

As to why the boys weren’t found during the first police visit, the official said the bathroom had a very small door and officers might have mistaken it for a closet.

The Post said officers and a family member tried to revive the children after the second 911 call.

The New York Post reported that in 2018, Dimone Fleming had been charged in York County, Pennsylvania, on charges of child pornography, dissemination of images of child sex acts and possession of a criminal instrument with intent to employ it criminally.

Fleming, who was 18 at the time, was charged with sending photos of her ex-boyfriend, who was 15, to his mother.

