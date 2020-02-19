Woman Held Captive, Forced To Watch 'Roots' To Cure Her 'Racism,' Police Say

Cedar Rapids police say that an Iowa man tried a novel technique to address what he perceived as America’s racial divide.

And now, he faces criminal charges for it.

Robert Lee Noye, 52, was arrested by police for allegedly holding a woman captive and forcing her to watch the nine-hour miniseries “Roots,” according to The Gazette.

The 1977 miniseries was based upon the novel of the same name by Alex Haley.

A criminal complaint said Noye held a woman against her will at an area residence and made her view the series “so she could better understand her racism.”

Noye used threats in an attempt to make sure the woman would not move while the generational saga of a black family unfolded, according to police.

He told her to “remain seated and watch the movie with him or he would kill her and spread her body parts across Interstate 380 on the way to Chicago,” the complaint said.

Noye is now facing charges of false imprisonment and first-degree harassment.

The incident made Twitter buzz:

An Iowa man held a female acquaintance captive and forced her to watch “Roots” so that she “could better understand her racism”. Why do I think that solution didn’t help. 🤔https://t.co/ccDIs0fBrb — Yes, That Dale Giesige! 🇺🇸 (@DGiesige) February 19, 2020

An Iowa man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a woman “acquaintance” and forcing her to watch the TV Series “ROOTS”! The man claims she needed to watch it to “Understand her racism!” She apparently needed a good 10 hours to “understand her racism” as ROOTS is LONG!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Mk2i3OkwKT — Shawnasaurus Rex (@ShawnG927) February 19, 2020

An Iowa man is accused of holding the worst #BlackHistoryMonth program ever after cops arrested him for kidnapping a white woman and forcing her to watch the “Roots” miniseries so she could “understand her racism.” https://t.co/WiMS0Q4869 pic.twitter.com/lKa0OedpsW — The Root (@TheRoot) February 18, 2020

Authorities became aware of the incident Monday when an open-line call came into the 911 operators “with lots of screaming” in the background, police said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Police used GPS to find the source of the call.

When police arrived at the home, a male who appeared to be intoxicated answered the door.

Police said they found a 37-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter inside.

Although the man had allegedly threatened the woman, police said she was able to dial 911 and leave the line open.

Police did not say how much of the 1977 miniseries starring LeVar Burton the woman was forced to watch.

