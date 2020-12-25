It’s been a hard year for most.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns wreaking havoc on jobs, household finances and social activities, many families simply are not able to afford extravagant Christmas gifts in 2020.

One New York couple made the most of a challenging situation, however, and opted to get their three sons one gift for Christmas this year — a gift that was sure to hit home.

On Dec. 7, the New York Post published a video that shows Ryan Collazo and his brothers opening that present.

As soon as the box was opened, the 15-year-old dropped his head in his hands and began to cry.

“No way! No way!” shouted Ryan’s brother, Evan, as he stepped in to scoop up what was hidden in the box. “You’re joking right?!”

Ryan’s parents had given their sons an adorable puppy that, wrapped in a red and white Christmas sweater, gazed endearingly up at its new owners.

As his brothers were marveling over the newest addition to the family, Ryan couldn’t look up. He was still in tears over the amazing gift.

“Come, bro, pet it,” Evan said. “Pet the dog man.”

But Ryan’s younger brother, Aidan, seemed confused at the sudden burst of tears.

Walking over to Ryan, the toddler put his little hand on his brother’s shoulder and asked, “Why are you crying?”

Filming in the background, their parents chuckled joyfully at the young boy’s question.

“He’s happy! Happy tears,” his mother responded.

Ryan eventually pulled himself together and held out his arms to embrace the small pup, a female the family decided to name Aubree.

Even this year, when gift-giving is difficult and funds are scarce, these parents found a way to give their sons a present they would always remember — and spread a little Christmas cheer in the process.

