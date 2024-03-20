New Star Wars Has No 'Good or Bad,' Sets Up Jedi Order as Oppressors

We’ve known for quite some time that the makers of Disney’s latest Star Wars show, “The Acolyte,” had no clue what the franchise is all about. This was made especially clear on Tuesday when the first trailer for the series dropped.

The show, helmed by former Harvey Weinstein assistant Leslye Headland, will air on Disney Plus later this year in June. The story follows a Jedi Master’s investigation into a crime spree “where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…”







Based on the trailer, it seems obvious that the story is meant to contrive leftist “oppressed”-versus- “oppressor” dynamics into the story of Star Wars.

After all, it appears the villain will be portrayed as a sympathetic force user disgruntled against the Jedi Order because of the latter’s monopoly of “power.”

Above all that, this line is uttered near the trailer’s end:

“This isn’t about good or bad. This is about power and who is allowed to use it,” one character says.

As painful as it’s been for Star Wars fans in recent years, even the most optimistic of them have known for quite some time that the creators of “The Acolyte” don’t respect the source material.

This was first made painfully apparent during Star Wars Celebration in April 2023.

During a brief appearance on stage, “Acolyte” actor Chalie Barnett revealed what he thought about the beloved space-fairing franchise. Members of the cast were asked to “describe the ‘Acolyte’ in five words,” and Barnett’s response was cringe-inducing, to say the least.







“I would say, ‘A battle for power,'” Barnett said. “The best [part] of Star Wars is there is no good or evil, it depends upon which side you’re standing on.”

“You can look at any angle and see yourself relate through all the characters, Darth to Luke,” he said.

Yes, apparently Star Wars has never been about the most basic of eternal truths, the battle between good and evil.

Instead, according to Barnett, it’s always pushed a nihilistic, Marxist moral relativism, where “evil” and “good” are merely labels used to oppress some at the expense of others.

Maybe someone should tell Star Wars creator George Lucas about that because he seems to think the opposite about the story he created.

“The conflict between good and evil is the basic conflict,” Lucas said during a 2012 interview with former Democratic senator Bill Bradley.

“Those are the two things. We all have good and evil in us because we have the selfish side and we have the compassionate side of us. The idea is how do you keep those things in balance and by keeping those things in balance you can do a lot of good things.”

It’s been clear and obvious that Disney has not been the best steward of the Star Wars franchise — in any capacity.

Seeing the utter lack of reverence — perhaps, even disdain — “The Acolyte” seems to have for the source material, that poor stewardship suddenly makes a lot more sense.

