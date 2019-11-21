Actor James Van Der Beek's Wife Suffers Miscarriage: 'I Almost Lost My Life'

Actor James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek opened up about their recent miscarriage that Kimberly said almost took her life.

Kimberly, 37, has five children with her husband James. In October, the couple excitedly announced that they were expecting a sixth child, due in the spring.

James, 42, was in the midst of competing on this season’s “Dancing With the Stars,” when his wife suffered the loss that has left their family devastated.

The “Dawson’s Creek” actor broke the news on Monday’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” before going on to dedicate what would be his final performance of the season to his wife.

“My wife Kimberly and I went through every expectant parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby,” an emotional James Van Der Beek said, E! News reported.

“The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond. You never know why these things happen. It’s what I’ve been telling my kids,” he continued.

“All you know is that it brings you closer together. It breaks you open. It opens up your heart. It deepens your appreciation. It makes you more human.”

Kimberly confirmed the news on her Instagram page, thanking friends and family for their support in an Instagram Story.

“Thank you, everyone, for all of the love,” she said on Tuesday. “I don’t even know how I’m going to begin to respond to it all. So, I think I’ll just have to do it here.”

“In 48 hours we lost our baby — boy, by the way — and I almost lost my life,” Kimberly continued. “Which is not a story that has been told, but at some point, I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room.”

In the days that followed, Kimberly gave an update on her health, revealing that she had a blood transfusion at the hospital.

“I’m healing. I’m definitely healing,” she said in an Instagram Story, E! News reported. “My biggest thing is my blood pressure. I just get very lightheaded very easily so I can’t really get up and walk around for more than a couple of minutes right now. A lot of blood transfusion action this weekend, so just taking it super easy, trying to restore and build my blood.”

James and Kimberly have opted to be open about their miscarriage in hopes it may remove some of the embarrassment, shame and stigma associated with suffering a miscarriage.

The family is now processing their grief together and thanked friends and family for offering love and support during such a hard time.

“Emotionally, I have a lot of love around me,” Kimberly said. “And I just want to say to my friends, thank you for the outpouring. “

