'Anything But Peaceful': Numerous Arrests Made on Day 2 of DNC

Police arrested numerous pro-Palestinian protesters Tuesday night outside of the Israel consulate in Chicago as the un-sanctioned demonstration turned chaotic.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of the Israel consulate in Chicago on the second night of the Democratic National Convention, voicing their opposition to Israel’s war with Hamas. Rioters clashed with the Chicago Police Department, resulting in numerous arrests and other clashes with pro-Israel counter-protesters.

The National Lawyers Guild Chicago claims at least 72 individuals were arrested Tuesday night and taken to the 19th Police District, according to ABC7.

The Chicago Police Department attempted to keep the protest, which did not have a permit to demonstrate, contained with hundreds of cops armed with shields, batons and other riot gear, separating them from pro-Israel counter protesters who arrived on scene later on.

Media were also ordered to separate from the demonstration.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched onward and many were able to break through police lines. They openly clashed with police who were ordering them to maintain order.

The demonstration on Tuesday marked the second day of rioting. Many protesters on Monday broke through a barricade in an attempt to get closer to the United Center, where the DNC is taking place.

Protesters in Chicago who oppose Israel’s war against Hamas have been voicing their disgust with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, with many signs accusing the two of being complicit in “genocide.”

More protests are expected this week as the DNC continues.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.