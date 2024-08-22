Share
Sharp-Eyed Viewers Notice Object Fall from Nancy Pelosi as She Walks to DNC Podium

 By Bryan Chai  August 22, 2024 at 12:05pm
The proliferation of fast internet speeds and social media has created an oddball phenomena: Every piece of video is basically treated like the Zapruder film.

That is to say, every piece of footage, no matter how innocuous it may seem, is typically picked at with a fine-tooth comb and looked at under a microscope.

Most of the time, that sort of eagle-eyed analysis won’t yield much.

But every once in a while, like during the third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, that sort of hyper-analytical attentiveness is rewarded with genuine curiosity.

(In fairness, sometimes one needn’t even be eagle-eyed to notice something was possibly amiss at the DNC.)

Case in point: What in the world was the oddball curio on the ground that caught the attention of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the DNC?

Pay close attention to what seems to fall out of Pelosi’s pants leg in the opening seconds of the following clip:



As the 84-year-old Pelosi took the stage to raucous applause, a strange, unidentifiable white object seemingly fell out of one of her pants legs.

Should Nancy Pelosi retire?

It was enough for Pelosi to at least glance at the object once she actually reached the podium.

Social media seemed far more interested about what that mysterious object was than, seemingly, the contents of Pelosi’s speech itself.

And that interest ballooned into a number of wild theories.

Conservative pundit Ian Miles Cheong posted to social media that he thinks it was toilet paper.

The color and seeming flatness of the object do lend some credence to Cheong’s theory, but others took the incident in far more imaginative directions.

One X user opined that — sure, it was toilet paper — it wasn’t even Pelosi, but her “double” that took the stage on Wednesday.

Another X user suggested something far more sinister, saying the object was a “bag of what appears to be cocaine.”

Alas, it’s unlikely anyone will ever get to the bottom of this issue (whether it’s toilet paper or illicit drugs, it’s not something Pelosi will likely want to discuss, one way or another), but that doesn’t mean eagle-eyed viewers won’t stop trying.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Conversation