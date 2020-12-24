Hayley Orlinsky has made so many bracelets, looping colorful rubber bands over her thumb and index finger again and again, that she no longer has to watch her hands.

The spunky 7-year-old from Chicago has spent most of the coronavirus pandemic crafting the bracelets as a fundraiser to buy personal protective equipment for a children’s hospital.

So far, the endeavor has generated nearly $20,000 for Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital, garnering praise and purchases from Chicago politicians, a Broadway actor and her beloved White Sox.

Hayley’s initial goal was $200, which she quickly surpassed, charging $3 a bracelet or $5 for an added charm.

It all started when she heard news stories about PPE shortages and was inspired to help. The money Hayley raises goes directly to Lurie through a fundraising office.

Lurie hasn’t had any problems getting gear and has used the money to pay for masks, goggles, face shields, gloves and other items for medical workers and visitors, according to Tracey McCusker, an associate director at the hospital’s foundation.

While many enterprising young people are raising funds, the amount Hayley has brought in is unusual.

“Her fundraiser is exponentially more than our typical kid fundraiser,” McCusker said.

Hayley spent her first days of life at Lurie’s neonatal intensive care unit after experiencing breathing problems. She wanted the doctors, nurses and medical staff working with kids to “protect themselves.”

Her mother, children’s book author Lori Orlinsky, estimates the effort has created roughly 8,000 bracelets, most of them made by Hayley.

The fundraiser has been a family project: Her 4-year-old sister helps organize the bands by color and both parents help mail the finished products nationwide.

Family friend Alysson Bourque, who lives in Sunset, Louisiana, purchased some before joining the project, looping bracelets with her own children.

“We were excited that bracelets were a symbol of hope and goodwill and brought people together in a time where people feel disconnected,” Bourque said.

Others have pitched in, too.

Over the summer, Hayley introduced the idea at Apachi Day Camp, a summer program she’s attended for years. After Hayley’s pitch, campers of all ages were on board.

“It just became a thing that everyone wanted to do,” Beth Miller, a camp director, said. “It bonded the kids.”

Hayley, who loves gymnastics and dancing, makes bracelets throughout the day, often while watching television or listening to Taylor Swift and Kelly Clarkson.

Her high-profile donors include Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and actor Miguel Cervantes, who played the lead role in the Chicago production of “Hamilton” and has appeared in plays on Broadway. The White Sox recognized her at a game.

Hayley, whose experience in sales includes selling the most cookies in her Girl Scout troop, has no immediate plans to stop making bracelets.

The entrepreneur is continually dreaming up ways to bring in more money. She’s done holiday-themed bracelets, sports teams colors and red and light blue bracelets to represent the Chicago flag.

“I want to do it until coronavirus is over,” she said. “It feels like I’m helping a lot of people.”

