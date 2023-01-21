Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday

Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.

The announcement was made on Twitter, alongside some photos of the two.

You can take a look at those below:

On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers pic.twitter.com/VwMP4W30Tn — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 21, 2023

The same message and images were posted to Aldrin’s Facebook page.

Hours before the marriage announcement, Aldrin took to Facebook to thank his fans for general birthday wishes.

As he did for the marriage announcement, Aldrin posted the same thank you message to both Facebook and Twitter.

Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.

“I am pleased to announce that my longtime love and partner, Dr. Anca V Faur, and I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, and are as excited as eloping teenagers,” he wrote.

The post received 53,000 Facebook “likes” and “loves” by Saturday and was accompanied by several photos of the newlyweds.

Aldrin has become a beacon of of levity during recent times, even going so far as to find humor in COVID isolation.

That being said, Aldrin has also been a beacon of abject patriotism and Americana, especially when juxtaposed against modern celebrities.

Aldrin has never shied away from speaking out boldly and proudly in favor of America anytime he has had the opportunity.

Every morning, I rise and hoist my American flag on my balcony. Old Glory serves as a welcome reminder that we’re always striving to become a more perfect union. Today and every day, let us remember all the men and women who’ve fought valiantly to defend it. #flagday2020 pic.twitter.com/nTUx8b3P7x — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) June 14, 2020

“Every morning, I rise and hoist my American flag on my balcony,” Aldrin tweeted out in 2020. “Old Glory serves as a welcome reminder that we’re always striving to become a more perfect union.”

Of course, most famously, Aldrin became one of the first men to walk on the moon.

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin made their historic walk on the lunar surface, fulfilling a vow by the late President John F. Kennedy to send a manned crew to the moon and safely return them to Earth. Michael Collins was the third member of the crew.

