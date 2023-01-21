Parler Share
In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood, in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell - Inivision / AP)

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday

 By The Associated Press  January 21, 2023 at 9:18am
Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.

The announcement was made on Twitter, alongside some photos of the two.

You can take a look at those below:

The same message and images were posted to Aldrin’s Facebook page.

Hours before the marriage announcement, Aldrin took to Facebook to thank his fans for general birthday wishes.

As he did for the marriage announcement, Aldrin posted the same thank you message to both Facebook and Twitter.

Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.

“I am pleased to announce that my longtime love and partner, Dr. Anca V Faur, and I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, and are as excited as eloping teenagers,” he wrote.

The post received 53,000 Facebook “likes” and “loves” by Saturday and was accompanied by several photos of the newlyweds.

Aldrin has become a beacon of of levity during recent times, even going so far as to find humor in COVID isolation.

That being said, Aldrin has also been a beacon of abject patriotism and Americana, especially when juxtaposed against modern celebrities.

Aldrin has never shied away from speaking out boldly and proudly in favor of America anytime he has had the opportunity.

“Every morning, I rise and hoist my American flag on my balcony,” Aldrin tweeted out in 2020. “Old Glory serves as a welcome reminder that we’re always striving to become a more perfect union.”

Of course, most famously, Aldrin became one of the first men to walk on the moon.

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin made their historic walk on the lunar surface, fulfilling a vow by the late President John F. Kennedy to send a manned crew to the moon and safely return them to Earth. Michael Collins was the third member of the crew.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Conversation