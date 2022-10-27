Britain's New Conservative PM Snubs UN Climate Conference, Has More 'Pressing' Issues

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend a major United Nations climate conference next month, the government said Thursday.

Sunak’s office said the decision was made because of “pressing domestic commitments,” including preparations for an emergency budget on Nov. 17, and does not reflect a downgrade in the Conservative government’s commitment to combating climate change.

Other senior U.K. government ministers are expected to attend.

Sunak took office on Tuesday, replacing Liz Truss, who stepped down after a seven-week term amid political and economic turmoil over her tax-cutting plans.

Officials from almost 200 countries are due to gather in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, starting Nov. 6 to discuss measures to fight global warming at the conference known as COP27.

Britain hosted last year’s COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, which was attended by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A Sunak spokeswoman said Britain remained committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050, “and to leading international and domestic action to tackle climate change.”

Opposition Labour Party spokesman Ed Miliband said Sunak had made “a terrible decision.”

“These summits matter,” he told the BBC. “They are forcing mechanisms for action on the biggest issue we face as a world.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.