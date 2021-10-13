Share
Ben Shapiro participates in a taping of “Candace” in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 17.
Ben Shapiro participates in a taping of “Candace” in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 17. (Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

Daily Wire Launches New Initiative to Prevent 'Conservatives and Free Thinkers' From Being Silenced

 By The Associated Press  October 13, 2021 at 5:04am
A publishing division started by the conservative media company the Daily Wire will include releases by Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro, former “Mandalorian” actor Gina Carano, and a book by one of the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting that was dropped by its original distributor.

DW Books will officially launch next spring, the Nashville-based Daily Wire announced Wednesday.

The new publishing arm continues a trend of conservatives setting up channels outside of the New York houses.

“By working with some of the world’s leading authors, then using the Daily Wire’s marketing prowess to bring their work to broader audiences, we will ensure that conservatives and free thinkers are never silenced — that, in fact, their exposure continues to grow,” Shapiro said in a statement.

Earlier this year, two former heads of conservative imprints at New York publishing houses, Louise Burke and Kate Harston, started All Seasons Press, which plans to publish books by such Trump insiders as former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former trade adviser Peter Navarro.

“The company is open to welcoming those authors who are being attacked, bullied, banned from social media, and, in some cases, outright rejected by politically correct publishers,” All Seasons announced in June.

Simon & Schuster dropped a book by Sen. Josh Hawley after the Missouri Republican had openly expressed support for the Jan. 6 rally in Washington.

Numerous publishing executives in New York have said they would not publish a memoir by Trump — should he decide to write one.

Even distribution agreements, once little noticed by the public, have been challenged in the face of widespread objections.

Simon & Schuster in April withdrew distribution for “The Fight for Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy,” by Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly.

DW announced it would publish “The Fight for Truth,” which had been originally acquired by Post Hill Press, and would release it and other Daily Wire books through Ingram Content Group’s Two Rivers Distribution.

“Simon & Schuster was too afraid to tell his [Mattingly’s] story, but we’re not,” DW Books Vice President of Publishing Alyssa Cordova told The Associated Press.

Other DW releases include a book by Daily Wire host Candace Owens and a book by Carano, the “Mandolorian” actress who was dropped early this year by LucasFilm.

Shapiro and Owens have each worked with New York publishers and have had recent bestsellers.

But Cordova said DW Books sees itself as “the ideal partner for conservative authors looking for a publisher that shares their values and can deliver direct access to millions of like-minded Americans who appreciate premium, thought-provoking content.”

Conversation