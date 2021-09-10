As the story goes, on an April day in 1775 when John Parker of the Lexington militia gazed upon the might of England’s red-coated army arrayed against his tiny band of Massachusetts farmers, he told his men, “if they mean to have a war, let it begin here.”

The same defiant spirit in the face of a massive adversary flowed from Jeremy Boreing, co-founder and co-CEO of the Daily Wire, as he stared down the barrel of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

The Daily Wire, founded by Boreing and conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, employed 115 people as of January, according to an Axios report. That means Biden’s mandate, which will be enforced by the Department of Labor through its Occupational Safety and Health Administration, applies to the company.

Even so, Boreing said the edict will be ignored by the company.

“The Daily Wire does have more than 100 employees, but we won’t be enforcing Joe Biden’s unconstitutional and tyrannical vaccine mandate. That’s it. We’ll use every tool at our disposal, including legal action, to resist,” he said in a video posted to Twitter.

“Biden’s ultimatum will impact over 80 million private-sector workers. Companies that refuse to comply will face up to $14,000 in fines for every single violation. So, I’m sure most companies will probably just do it. They don’t have much choice. We won’t.”

"The Daily Wire does have more than 100 employees but we won't be enforcing Joe Biden's unconstitutional and tyrannical vaccine mandate. That's it. We'll use every tool at our disposal including legal action to resist." – @realDailyWire CEO @JeremyDBoreing pic.twitter.com/uQy3Fufmmj — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 10, 2021



Boreing explained there is a difference between supporting the vaccine and allowing big government to run roughshod over liberty.

“It’s not that we’re anti-vaccine. I’m personally very pro-vaccine. I think the COVID vaccines are probably the greatest scientific achievement so far in the 21st century. And I think the speed at which they were created may be Trump’s greatest achievement as president. They seem to do a pretty good job preventing hospitalization and a great job preventing death from COVID-19. That’s terrific,” he said.

“If I were dictator, I’d probably make you get it. But I’m not a dictator. And neither is Joe Biden.”

Boreing said Biden’s mandate mingles bad policy with worse science.

“He has no right to impose this burden on American businesses. How are we supposed to pay for it? What are we going to do with all these new liabilities that we incur from injecting ourselves into the private health decisions of our employees? More to the point, he has no right to impose this burden on the American people,” Boreing said.

“It’s anti-science, and it’s totalitarian, and we cannot comply with it. I say anti-science because the mandate contains no exceptions for those in low-risk demographic groups. There’s no exceptions for those with natural immunity. Also, there’s no taking into account the fact that these vaccines are pretty effective. So if you’re vaccinated, congratulations, you’re at low risk from COVID-19 whether your neighbor is vaccinated or not. And that’s good news, since you’re vaccinated neighbor can still transmit the d*** disease.”

As he spoke, Boreing noted that tyrants still exist.

“And I say it’s tyrannical, because using unelected bureaucratic machinery like OSHA, to force small businesses into becoming the vaccine and testing enforcement arm of the federal government is definitionally anti-democratic. It marks a dramatic break with our constitutional order,” he said.

Boreing said Americans who have chosen not to be vaccinated “shouldn’t have to get it because it’s a free country.”

“So Joe Biden has no compelling reason to encroach on our liberties, other than he just doesn’t like what we do with them. Well, guess what? Joe Biden isn’t your mom. The government isn’t your mom. And your employer sure as hell isn’t your mom.”

Boreing said enough liberty has been lost in the expansion of government power that has accompanied the coronavirus.

“We’ve already watched for over a year and a half as Americans have ceded liberty after liberty to wannabe tyrants like Anthony Fauci. They broke our economy. They locked us in our homes. They destroyed our supply chains. They crushed our small businesses. They masked our children. Enough. That is enough,” he said.

Boreing then repeated his bottom line.

“So the answer’s no. No, The Daily Wire won’t be enforcing Joe Biden’s petty tyranny,” he said. “We’ve already retained legal counsel and we’re prepared to go to battle with this administration to put an end to their unconstitutional bulls***. We hope other people and other businesses will join us. If they do, great. If they don’t, that’s fine too.

“There’s got to be a line and for us, this is it. So Joe, hard pass.”

