Deep Blue New England States at Risk of Blackouts This Winter

New England, a region that is home to six states that are deeply Democratic, might experience rolling blackouts this winter due to severe natural gas shortages, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The region relies heavily on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) to supply energy during the winter; however, New England might be unable to get enough gas because Europe is importing record amounts of LNG to combat its energy crisis, the Journal reported.

Should LNG supplies dwindle during a harsh winter, states such as Massachusetts and Connecticut could struggle to generate electricity because a substantial amount of fuel supply will be used to heat homes, according to the region’s grid operator, Independent Systems Operator New England.

“The Northeast grid relies heavily on natural gas, including imported LNG from many areas of the world which is delivered just in time,” Meredith Angwin, author of “Shorting the Grid: The Hidden Fragility of Our Electric Grid,” told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Our dependence on these fuels leads to increased danger of rolling blackouts in cold weather conditions.”

Although New England states are near the Appalachian and Marcellus shale natural gas basins, pipeline projects that could alleviate supply concerns have been previously blocked by states such as New York and environmental groups.

“Since the region is reliant on imported liquefied natural gas during the winter months, we can expect to see price volatility when global events impact demand for this fuel,” an ISO NE spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

New England’s electricity companies cannot stockpile large amounts of fuel and are unable to secure enough gas via pipelines because the majority of supplies are routed to utilities that heat households and businesses, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Power producers rely largely on fluctuating market prices to meet demand; however, natural gas prices are set to rise this winter, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Is clean energy the answer to the energy crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I don’t think we will address the reliability concerns in time for winter. We just have to hope for a mild winter,” Angwin said.

Europe is set to import a record amount of LNG in 2022, as its imports through September already are 16.5% higher than 2021’s total and 8% over 2019’s pre-COVID numbers, according to Reuters, which cited Refinitiv, a financial analyst.

Europe is receiving increased shipments of LNG because Russia has cut natural gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in response to sanctions.

Weekly stocks of oil and distillate petroleum products were at low levels on Oct. 7, according to EIA data. Additionally, the price of heating oil, which can be used as an alternative to natural gas, hit an all-time high in October, according to the EIA.

Natural gas accounts for 47% of New England’s electricity generation, while 11% of the region’s power comes from net imports, according to ISO NE data.

“Our initial analysis shows that the region should have sufficient fuel supplies under mild and moderate winter conditions, which in New England is quite cold,” an ISO spokesperson told the DCNF.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.