Login
SECTIONS
News Sports
P Share Print

MLB All-Star Lindy McDaniel, Reliever for 21 Seasons, Dead at Age 84

Shortstop Dick Groat, left, of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and pitcher Lindy McDaniel of the St. Louis Cardinals talk at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh on Aug. 11, 1960.APShortstop Dick Groat, left, of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and pitcher Lindy McDaniel of the St. Louis Cardinals talk at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh on Aug. 11, 1960. McDaniel, an All-Star reliever who appeared in nearly 1,000 major league games over 21 seasons, has died. (AP)

By The Associated Press
Published November 16, 2020 at 9:16pm
P Share Print

Lindy McDaniel, an All-Star reliever who appeared in nearly 1,000 major league games over 21 seasons, has died. He was 84.

Bill Chambers, a longtime friend and fellow elder at the Lavon Church of Christ in Lavon, Texas, said McDaniel died of COVID-19 on Saturday night at an acute care facility in Carrollton, a Dallas suburb.

Steady as a long man and closer, McDaniel pitched in 987 big league games, trailing only Hall of Famer Hoyt Wilhelm when he retired in 1975.

TRENDING: Milwaukee News Anchor Suspended After Making Grotesque McConnell, Trebek Joke

McDaniel debuted with the St. Louis Cardinals as a 19-year-old in 1955 and won 15 games as a starter two years later before transitioning to the bullpen for the bulk of his career.

He led the majors with 27 saves in 1960, earning an All-Star selection and tying for third in Cy Young Award balloting with Cardinals teammate Ernie Broglio behind winner Vern Law and runner-up Warren Spahn.

The lanky right-hander pitched eight seasons with St. Louis and six with the New York Yankees, and also appeared for the Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals.

He finished his career with a 3.45 ERA, 174 saves and a record of 141-119 despite playing for mostly mediocre teams.

For all his success, McDaniel never appeared in a postseason game.

RELATED: MLB Hall of Famer and Cincinnati Reds Legend Dies at 77

McDaniel became a Christian minister in retirement and preached in his hometown of Hollis, Oklahoma, and later in Texas.

Kathi Watters, his daughter, said he had been ill for about four weeks.

He had been an elder at the small Lavon Church of Christ for 12 years and preached there one or two times a month. Funeral details were pending.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







MLB All-Star Lindy McDaniel, Reliever for 21 Seasons, Dead at Age 84
Company Announces 'Milestone' Success in COVID Vaccine Trial
GOP Captures Another Democratic House Seat in Deep Blue State
Federal Fugitive Who Fire-Bombed Elderly Man's Home Captured After 50 Years On the Run
As Dem Governors Shut Down Their States Again, Many Reject Another Crippling Lockdown
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×