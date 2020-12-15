Login
Report: Biden Picks Former Mayor To Head Transportation Department

Scott Olson / Getty ImagesPete Buttigieg announces he is ending his presidential campaign during a speech on March 1, 2020, in South Bend, Indiana. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published December 15, 2020 at 12:09pm
Joe Biden is expected to pick former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg to head the Transportation Department, according to three people familiar with the plans.

Buttigieg, one of Biden’s rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination, suspended his campaign before Super Tuesday and endorsed Biden.

The three people confirmed the news to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Transportation Department helps oversee the nation’s highway system, planes, trains and mass transit.

Biden has pledged to spend billions on infrastructure improvements and initiatives to battle climate change.

He also wants to immediately mandate mask-wearing on airplanes and public transportation systems.

He also wants to immediately mandate mask-wearing on airplanes and public transportation systems.

President Barack Obama’s former chief of staff and ex-Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel was once frequently mentioned as a possible pick to head the Transportation Department, but he now seems unlikely to receive any position in Biden’s administration.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







