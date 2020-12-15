Joe Biden is expected to pick former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg to head the Transportation Department, according to three people familiar with the plans.

Buttigieg, one of Biden’s rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination, suspended his campaign before Super Tuesday and endorsed Biden.

The three people confirmed the news to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Transportation Department helps oversee the nation’s highway system, planes, trains and mass transit.

Biden has pledged to spend billions on infrastructure improvements and initiatives to battle climate change.

TRENDING: Sickening Video Shows Antifa Allegedly Stab 4 Trump Supporters in Washington DC

He also wants to immediately mandate mask-wearing on airplanes and public transportation systems.

President Barack Obama’s former chief of staff and ex-Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel was once frequently mentioned as a possible pick to head the Transportation Department, but he now seems unlikely to receive any position in Biden’s administration.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.