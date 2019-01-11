Sheriff: Jayme Closs found alive, suspect in custody

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — A 13-year-old northwest Wisconsin girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed has been found alive, authorities said Thursday.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said on its Facebook page that Jayme Closs has been located and that a suspect was taken into custody.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the sheriff’s office in Douglas County, about 70 miles north of Barron County, located the girl. A suspect was apprehended a short time later. The statement did not say where Jayme was found or give any further information about the suspect.

The sheriff’s office plans to hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the case.

Jayme Closs has been missing since her parents, James and Denise Closs, were found shot to death Oct. 15 at the family’s home near Barron. Investigators said Jayme was quickly ruled out as a suspect.

TRENDING: Dick Morris: Is Hillary Anti-Semitic?

Detectives pursued thousands of tips, watched dozens of surveillance videos and conducted numerous searches in the effort to find Jayme. Some tips led officials to recruit 2,000 volunteers for a massive ground search on Oct. 23.

Fitzgerald said in November that he kept similar cases in the back of his mind as he worked to find Jayme, including the abduction of Elizabeth Smart, who was taken from her Salt Lake City home in 2002, when she was 14 years old. She was rescued nine months later with the help of two witnesses who recognized her abductors from an “America’s Most Wanted” episode.

“I have a gut feeling she’s (Jayme’s) still alive. I’ve always been a glass half-full kind of guy,” Fitzgerald said at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.