Share
Lifestyle

Bakery Truck Driver Takes Matters Into His Own Hands After Getting Stranded on Highway

 By Amanda Thomason  January 7, 2022 at 5:13pm
Share

Many are aware of the people who were trapped in their vehicles on Interstate 95 in Virginia on Monday, stranded with only whatever supplies they had on hand or could reach on foot for around 24 hours, but the stories from those who went through the ordeal keep coming out.

“Abandoned cars everywhere, there were trucks on the side of the road, people were at one point getting up and leaving their cars, bringing their backpacks with them,” Moni Chow, one of the people stranded on the highway, told WJLA-TV.

“We were kind of trapped in the middle, surrounded by other cars, so we couldn’t drive anywhere,” Zoe Tham, a friend traveling with Chow, added. “There were no bathrooms, there was nothing along that stretch, so even if you wanted to get out of your car and go somewhere, there was nowhere to go.”



Officials brought water for the stranded drivers, but it added insult to injury for some.

Trending:
Judge Considers Tossing Ghislaine Maxwell's Guilty Verdict and Re-Doing Trial After Juror Blunder Is Discovered

“They passed out water,” Maurice Watson said. “What is water going to do? I ain’t ate in 24 hours, I ran out of gas, I called [the Virginia Department of Transportation] six times. No one came! This is an outrage. This is how you treat your taxpayers?”

John Noe and Casey Holihan were also stuck in their car near Quantico. The husband and wife had been in the vehicle for over 20 hours when they decided to go out on a limb and try something.

A truck belonging to the Schmidt Baking Company was also stranded on the road, and as the hours passed and it became clear they’d be there a while longer, they started thinking about food.



“After almost 21 hours of being stuck on 95 South, sleeping here over night, not having access to food or water, and all of the nearest towns being out of power we were tired, frustrated, and hungry,” Holihan posted on Facebook.

“Many of the people stuck out here had small children, were elderly, had pets in the car, and hadn’t eaten in almost a whole day.

“We reached out to Schmidt Baking Company and begged them to open their truck that was stuck out here with us. We didn’t think it would actually work, but less [than] 20 minutes later we got an incredible suprise.



“We received a personal call from the owner of the company Chuck who contacted the driver. This driver Ron Hill opened the back of the truck and with the help of some people close by passed out bread to more than 50 cars who were all incredibly thankful.”

Related:
Shaquille O'Neal Brings Elementary School Students to Tears When He Shows Up with Thousands of Big Surprises

Armed with sliced sandwich bread and potato rolls, the couple finally had something to eat — and so did dozens of others, all because someone asked.



Holihan made sure to post photos of the act of kindness and publicly thank everyone behind the generous donation.

“This is an incredible thank you to Schmidt Baking Company for your humanity and compassion,” she wrote.

“This was one of the kindest moments I have ever witnessed. Thank you Schmidt.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Bakery Truck Driver Takes Matters Into His Own Hands After Getting Stranded on Highway
Thrift Store Gets Shock Surprise After Accidental Donation, 'Frantic' Search Ensues
Watch: Video Catches Officer's Escape Moments Before Getting Crushed by SUV
Police Officer Scrambles to Save Dog After Tragic Fall Through Thin Ice
Unlikely Hero Steps In to Lead Police to Crash Victims
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!