As Biden Dithers, Mexico Takes In Afghans Fleeing the Taliban

Mexico has welcomed its first refugees from Afghanistan fleeing from the Taliban, including 124 media workers who have sought asylum in the nation.

“This morning I received 124 correspondents, reporters and staff who worked in various media in Kabul and have requested a humanitarian, refugee or asylum visa from the government of Mexico. I gave them the warmest welcome,” a translation of a tweet from Mexico Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon said Wednesday.

Recibí esta madrugada a 124 corresponsales, reporteros y staff que laboraban en diversos medios de comunicación en Kabul y han solicitado al Gobierno de México visa humanitaria ,refugio o asilo.les di la más cordial bienvenida. pic.twitter.com/pKq95jg4Nl — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) August 25, 2021

“I received reporters and local staff members from various media who have applied for humanitarian visas to Mexico due to the latest events in Kabul, Afghanistan. 124 people in total, including minors, arrived with their families after 20 hours of flight,” he added in another tweet.

Recibí a reporteros y miembros del staff local de diversos medios que han solicitado visas humanitarias a México con motivo de los últimos sucesos en Kabul, Afganistán. Llegaron con sus familias, 124 personas en total incluyendo menores de edad, luego de 20 horas de vuelo : pic.twitter.com/8Qr27zxr92 — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) August 25, 2021

The refugees were not the first arrivals to Mexico from Afghanistan. On Tuesday, Ebrard Casaubon announced the arrival of an Afghan women’s robotics team as the nation’s first refugees fleeing the Taliban.

“We received the first applicants for humanitarian status in Mexico from Afghanistan, they are part of the robotics team in that country and defend a dream: a world with gender equality. Welcome!!!”

Should the U.S. finish the border wall? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Recibimos a las primeras solicitantes de status humanitario en México provenientes de Afganistán , ellas forman parte del equipo de robótica de ese país y defienden un sueño : un mundo con igualdad de género. Bienvenidas!!! pic.twitter.com/Kw0WFtR3Bk — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) August 25, 2021

The action followed a declaration on Saturday in support of women fleeing the Taliban.

“Declaration of Support for the Women and Girls of Afghanistan, issued by the #W20, the civil society group that brings together women leaders from the members of the #G20 of which Mexico is part,” Ebrard Casaubon’s office tweeted.

📄Declaración de Apoyo a las mujeres y las niñas de Afganistán, emitida por el #W20, el grupo de sociedad civil que reúne a mujeres líderes de los miembros del #G20 del que forma parte México 🇲🇽. pic.twitter.com/9VWrTDXO76 — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) August 21, 2021

The office also issued a statement on the arrival of the women’s robotics team.

“As in the case of the robotics student team, this group was received by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, who affirmed that all human lives are important,” a translation of the statement said.

“The secretary stressed that ‘this decision is consistent with the historical position of Mexico and especially that in this case, it is about those who are risking their lives to inform, to communicate; who are committed to freedom of expression, freedom and independence of communication.'”

As Mexico provides refuge for Afghans fleeing the Taliban, the Biden administration continues to fail to safely evacuate Americans trapped in Afghanistan.

“What the Biden administration has done in #Afganistan is shameful, disgraceful & indefensible,” Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted along with a video of his Tuesday “Hannity” interview.

What the Biden administration has done in #Afganistan is shameful, disgraceful & indefensible pic.twitter.com/RncrtWUdJz — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 25, 2021

“History is going to look back at this moment — this is going to be a big deal for decades — but this is going to be covered as one of the worst catastrophes in American foreign policy history for two reasons,” Rubio told host Sean Hannity, according to a news release from Rubio’s office.

“One, the failure of this administration to anticipate what they should have known — the red lights were flashing the whole time — that the Taliban was moving faster than they were talking, and the whole time they were oblivious to it, it seems,” Rubio said.

“And then, the botching of this evacuation, this entire process. This is the way the process should have worked. What Joe Biden should have said is, ‘We have these people and this equipment, and we are going to get it out of Afghanistan, and we will leave once we have all that stuff, and anyone that gets in the way — including the Taliban who will try to stop us — you will die if you get in our way.’”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.