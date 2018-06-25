Border Patrol Agent Breaks Ankle Protecting Woman from Bused-In Protesters

Protesters who thronged a McAllen, Texas, detention center this weekend ended up causing chaos that led to a Border Patrol agent being injured.

Protesters from the League of United Latin American Citizens, who came from all over Texas for their march at the center where illegal immigrants are held pending a hearing, tried to block a bus that was taking illegal immigrants to another center.

The bus carried “family groups” being transferred into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement according to a Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson, CNN reported.

However, the roughly 200 protesters who descended upon the facility surrounded the vehicle as it started to move.

On “Fox & Friends” Sunday morning, reporter Griff Jenkins explained what happened, according to The Daily Caller.

TRENDING: Tom Arnold Teams Up With Cohen: We’re ‘Taking Trump Down’

“Something we’re learning just this morning, guys, and that is that one of the agents inside here when this bus was moving, when the melee was going on, was trying to control the crowd, was trying to ensure that he also did not step on a smaller little old lady, he broke his ankle. His ankle is broken this morning,” Jenkins said.

LIVE from McAllen, TX – @GriffJenkins confronts protesters, Democrats at the border pic.twitter.com/nipEM3ntbA — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 24, 2018

During his segment, protesters could be heard saying that their goal was to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Jenkins said that the protesters did not answer him when he asked them if they also protested when the same conditions prevailed under the Obama administration.

Are anti-Trump protests getting out of control? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

As the protesters and the media flocked to the detention centers, Washington wrestled with policy options to address the issue of how to handle children who are in the country illegally.

The McClatchy News Service, quoting sources it did not name, said illegal immigrants may be given a choice between staying with children or giving them up temporarily. Current federal law imposes a 20-day limit on how long officials can hold children.

“If you cooperate then we have more flexibility,” said Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies for the Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates for tougher immigration laws. “Things might go a bit easier for you. We cannot detain you together unless it’s something you’re OK with. And you’re going to have to decide whether this is something that is important to you.”

The House will vote on immigration legislation this week, but it is uncertain what will pass. Trump has noted that passage requires Democrats to act.

House Republicans could easily pass a Bill on Strong Border Security but remember, it still has to pass in the Senate, and for that we need 10 Democrat votes, and all they do is RESIST. They want Open Borders and don’t care about Crime! Need more Republicans to WIN in November! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

A bill supported by GOP moderates that offers a path to citizenship for those who came into the U.S. illegally as children is likely top be voted upon. Another bill is also in the works, according to ABC, that would allow children to be detained indefinitely as each family’s illegal immigration case works through the system.

“We’ve always said there needs to be a legislative fix,” said White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short.

“I don’t think we’re going to talk about hypotheticals until we see that the Democrats won’t partner with us to solve a bigger problem,” he said.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.