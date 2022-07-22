Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed this week that the Mexican border was “secure,” while 200,000 migrants entered the U.S. per month for the past four months.

“Look, the border is secure. We are working to make the border more secure. That has been a historic challenge,” he said.

Many Border Patrol agents responded to Mayorkas’ claim, saying he told “bold face lies” at Monday’s Aspen Security Forum.

“Hundreds of thousands crossing every month is not the definition of secure,” an agent told Fox News.

“They are liars and anyone who believes them are fools.”

Over 207,000 migrants were encountered along the border in June. The previous three months also saw similar numbers.

A credible source in Customs and Border Protection revealed over 800,000 illegal immigrants made it past border agents since October 2020, Fox News reported.

More than half of those immigrants crossed the border in the past nine months.

Mayorkas blamed legislators who refused to pass broad immigration legislation until the Biden administration effectively handles the situation.

“I have said to a number of legislators who expressed to me that we need to address the challenge at the border before they pass legislation and I take issue with the math of holding the solution hostage until the problem is resolved,” he said.

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, also disagreed with Mayorkas’ statements, pointing to drug smuggling as a major problem.

“Secretary Mayorkas knows we have the least secure border in our history as evidenced by nearly one million known gotaways and over 100,000 overdose deaths from narcotics coming across our southwest border,” Judd said.

He told Fox News that President Biden is handling the situation terribly.

“There are easy solutions but based upon the evidence and a refusal to implement programs to secure the border it is clear this Administration including Secretary Mayorkas clearly does not care about the American people,” he said.

A different Border Patrol source said the current administration is “using issues like poverty, crime and climate change as reasons” for illegal immigrants entering the U.S from Mexico.

The source called these asylum claims “absolutely bogus.”

“Mayorkas, [Border Patrol Chief Raul] Ortiz and [President] Biden are failures that do not have the support of agents and many command staff, they all have violated their ‘oath’ of office to defend the laws and Constitution and should be removed,” they said.

Mayorkas said “there is work to be done” on the historic border crisis.

The Biden administration has claimed they are addressing the crisis by targeting the “root causes” of corruption and poverty in Central America, which it says are the reasons for high immigration numbers.

Meanwhile, Republicans and Border Patrol officers have called out the administration on its lenient measures, which loosened immigration enforcement and halted the border wall construction.

