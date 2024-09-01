It’s the eternal struggle for Christian actors in Hollywood: Just how far do you go when it comes to representing something that goes against your faith?

Some, like perennial movie villain Neal McDonough, will go so far as to even refuse to do any kiss scenes with an actress.

(McDonough, a happily married Christian, claims Hollywood has blackballed him for that steadfast refusal.)

Others, like modern movie star Chris Pratt, simply choose to proudly tout their faith and spread the word of God through a large platform, while working for places — like Disney — that don’t always align with a Christian world viewpoint, but provide said platform.

And then there are outspoken Christians like star actress Candace Cameron Bure, whose status as a child actress adds some nuance to the original question.

That’s because Bure now has the hindsight to more critically observe the roles she took in the past, and there’s one small role that she doesn’t think she would ever take again.

Speaking on the Aug. 11 episode of “Pod Meets World,” a pop culture podcast run by the alum of beloved 1990s sitcom “Boy Meets World,” Bure opened up about the time she made a guest appearance on the show.

(Bure is perhaps best known for her portrayal of D.J. Tanner in fellow 1990s sitcom “Full House.”)

The longtime actress appeared in episode five of the fifth season of “Boy Meets World,” entitled “The Witches of Pennbrook.” Debuting in 1997, the episode featured Bure portraying Millie the witch, who was trying to seduce one of the male main characters to steal his soul, and use it to resurrect some demon lord.

In short, it’s decidedly something that goes against much of what Bure’s faith stands for.

And she’s aware of it.

“I remember when they asked me if I would feel comfortable, and they asked me to do that part, and they were like, ‘How do you feel about playing a witch?'” Bure recounted. “And I was like, ‘Well, I’m an actress, like [it’s] totally fine. This is fun. It’s sitcom. It’s great comedy. I’m good with that. So yeah, came in just feeling really fun.

“But now, watching the episode … like, huh.”

Later on in the conversation, podcast co-host Danielle Fishel broached the topic of the role, but specifically from the angle of Bure’s faith.

“Now we’ve alluded to it a little bit by talking about how it feels different looking back at it retroactively,” Fishel began. “You are very vocal about your faith and your values and how much they play a pivotal role in the jobs you act in and the jobs you produce.

“Would you, if you were offered a role like that today, would you take it? Or do you think that’s something you pass on?”

“Here’s what I always say. I am an actor,” Bure said. “I’m not looking to play myself, right. So if there was a part that called for the evil witch, but it was redemptive at the end?

“That’s what I’m always looking for in my storytelling and stories of faith, whether they have faith or not. I just want redemption. So if the through line was like, ‘Evil is good, let’s keep practicing this,’ my answer would be, no.”

The podcast then collectively mused on what happened in that episode, before coming to the conclusion that Millie had no such redemption. She simply failed, and theoretically could move on to the next teenage boy’s soul.

Because of that, Bure claimed that she would “probably not” take the role today.

The wide-ranging podcast discussed a number of other topics, including the awkwardness Fishel and Bure both experienced when their respective sitcoms filmed episodes focused on their weight.

