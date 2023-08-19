Share
Commentary

Cause Found in Deadly New Mexico Hot Air Balloon Crash - What Pilot Did Beforehand Made Things Even Worse

 By Warner Todd Huston  August 19, 2023 at 2:27pm
Share

Authorities are now saying that the pilot in a hot air balloon crash that killed five people in 2021 used marijuana and cocaine before he climbed aboard the aircraft.

The balloon crashed into a power line in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on June 26, 2021.

“The gondola of the balloon skirted along the top wire, caught on fire and crashed into the intersection,” Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told CNN at the time.

“Unfortunately, when police and fire officials arrived they found four deceased on site.” The fifth person was found critically injured and later died of his injuries at a local hospital.

Killed in the crash were Susan and John Montoya, Martin and Mary Martinez, and balloon pilot Nicholas Meleski. It was the deadliest balloon accident in New Mexico history.

Trending:
'I Know What I Witnessed': Michael Oher's High School Coach Says 'The Facts Will Come Out' Amid Dispute with Tuohys

An investigation into the incident was launched by the National Transportation Safety Board, and now authorities say they have some results.

Firstly, the NTSB investigators said they found no mechanical malfunctions or failures, according to KOB-TV.

Meleski failed to maintain an adequate distance from the power lines while attempting to land the craft, the investigators said. While that seems like a “Captain Obvious” statement, they added something that clarifies matters a bit.

Would you ever fly in a hot air balloon?

“Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s use of impairing, illicit drugs,” the report said.

The investigators discovered that Meleski had used pot “within the last few hours” before taking off and also had cocaine in his system.

“Some impairing effects of THC would likely have been present, that would have affected the pilot’s ability to successfully operate the balloon,” the report said.

Unsurprisingly, the family of at least two of the passengers has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Meleski and Hot Air Balloonatics, the company he worked for, according to another report from KOB.

Sadly, cannabis use has become socially acceptable these days, and many people have been fooled into thinking the drug is harmless because so many state governments are sanctioning its use so they can reap tax rewards.

Related:
Pot Use is Up for All Age Groups in US, But One Alarming Demographic is Trying it the Most: Study

But pot is a dangerous, intoxicating drug and one has to assume there has been an increase in people driving and going to work high.

How many jobs become instantly deadly when an employee is under the influence of legal pot?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Cause Found in Deadly New Mexico Hot Air Balloon Crash - What Pilot Did Beforehand Made Things Even Worse
Fury After Public Is Asked to Pay for Damages from Millionaire's Destructive Stunt
Matt Gaetz Introduces Bill to Shut Down USPS's Covert Spy Program
Families of 9/11 Victims Get Disgusting Update: Biden Administration Considering Plea Deals for Terrorist Masterminds
Transgenders Get Bad News from World Chess Federation - Titles Could Be Abolished, But That's Not All
See more...

Conversation