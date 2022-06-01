Share
Lifestyle
Chanell Easton, a church administrator, was charged on May 19, with 22 counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft after allegedly using church funds to finance her lifestyle in California. (Monashee Frantz / Getty Images)

Church Admin Faces Prison: $360K from Food Pantry, Youth Ministry, Congregation Stolen

 By Amanda Thomason  June 1, 2022 at 3:47pm
Share

It’s a special sort of betrayal when the people who are supposed to be taking care of others use their position to extort. It destroys trust, breeds contempt and only feeds anxiety.

And when it happens in a Christian setting, it’s even worse, twisting the image of Christ and spurring doubt in both believers and unbelievers.

The most we can do this side of eternity is hope for some sort of earthly justice and for the truth to be out. That’s starting to take place as an investigation continues into a case where a church administrator seems to have used her position for personal gain — apparently around $360,000 worth of gain.

Chanell Easton, now living in Oklahoma City, held the administrator title at a church in Yuba City, California, from June 2013 to February 2018, according to KTXL-TV. (The church was not named in the report.)

Trending:
Wild Video: While Reporting on Violent Chicago Crime, Reporter, Cameraman Become Victims Themselves

During those five years, Easton reportedly opened five business credit cards in the church’s name without notifying anyone and used them for personal shopping, grooming, entertainment and travel expenses.

When the bills started to stack up, Easton allegedly paid both the business cards and her personal cards with church money.

Easton also allegedly wrote checks to herself, pulling from church funds.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the region, Easton is estimated to have taken about $360,000 from the church, dipping into funds for both the youth ministry and food pantry as well as forging the signatures of both the church treasurer and the head of the food pantry.

To add insult to injury, not only has Easton appeared to have swindled God’s people, but she’s also married to former Marysville Police Chief Aaron Easton of California, according to The Sacramento Bee.

The police chief resigned from his position in 2017 amidst news of a sexual assault investigation involving an incident in 2008, according to KXTV. (The charges against him were eventually dropped.)

Related:
After Good Samaritan Spots Emaciated Dog at House, Authorities Investigate and Seize 18 Dogs and 5 Cats

On May 19, Chanell Easton was charged with 22 counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identify theft, according to the release.

“If convicted, Easton faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of wire fraud, and a mandatory two-year sentence on each count of aggravated identity theft.”

“Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Church Admin Faces Prison: $360K from Food Pantry, Youth Ministry, Congregation Stolen
Grandson of Actress Shirley Jones Says 'Jesus Showed Up' After Cocaine Crash
'Angel' Customer Leaves Giant Tip for Single Mom Having Terrible Morning
After Good Samaritan Spots Emaciated Dog at House, Authorities Investigate and Seize 18 Dogs and 5 Cats
Lost, Malnourished Seal Pup Saved by Good Samaritan and Officer After Wandering Onto Road
See more...

Conversation