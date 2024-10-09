Long before Doug Emhoff was styled the “second gentleman,” the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris was better known as a bully and a misogynist, according to a new report.

The report in the U.K. Daily Mail continues its apparent focus on Emhoff. In August, it reported that while married to a former wife, he had an affair with his daughter’s nanny and got her pregnant. He has admitted the affair.

The Mail earlier reported that Emhoff was accused of violently striking a woman he was dating at the time during the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.

A representative of Emhoff told Semafor that the “report is untrue.”

But now the Mail is back with a report alleging that while Emhoff was at the law firm Venable, he delighted in putting women he did not like in their place and put looks ahead of brains in his hiring and other activities.

Emhoff ran the firm’s Los Angeles office from 2006 to 2017. A former staffer the Mail did not name recalled an incident when Emhoff appeared to delight in squashing a female partner.

“She had to ask him something. The office door was closed. She said to his secretary, ‘is he on the phone?’ She said no. She tapped on the door, he didn’t answer, so she slightly opened the door and stuck her head in. He said ‘get the f— out of my office,” the former employee alleged.

“What’s worse was he bragged about it to the management at Venable and they were aghast,” she said.

“He told them how he ‘put her in her place.’ A misogynist, that’s who does that,” she said.

During his time at Venable, a female staff member there said Emhoff was “very flirty” and that “if you weren’t flirty back or didn’t respond positively then you were on his s*** list.”

Failure to flirt, she alleged, meant “you wouldn’t get to work on the cases you wanted to work on.”

“There were deadlines that, if you were one of his favorite people, wouldn’t apply. But if you weren’t, they would,” the ex-employee said.

A former attorney at the firm said Emhoff favored “young, pretty girls” at the firm.

“If there was an event, like the Justice Ball, he would favor certain people. Usually it was young, pretty girls. And he would prefer for them to ride with him. He would get a limo,” she said. “I just don’t think his behavior was appropriate for the position he was in.”

Marjan Rabbi, a former legal secretary at Venable, said in a 2019 sex discrimination lawsuit that was not directed at Emhoff that he had a secretary in her 20s who was “unqualified” but was “hired because she was young, attractive and friendly with the powerful men in the office.”

The Mail said Emhoff did not comment on its latest report.

The report added that while he ran the LA office, Emhoff hosted Friday night cocktail events for men only.

