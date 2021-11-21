Share
News

CNN 'Analysis': These White Men Are the Most Frightening Thing in America Today

 By Jack Davis and A.F. Branco   November 21, 2021 at 11:42am
Share

CNN’s John Blake, who makes a living trashing white Americans, says Americans are most in danger from white men.

“There is nothing more frightening in America today than an angry White man,” Blake wrote in an analysis posted Saturday after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted.

Blake’s logic was that the Rittenhouse trial, the trial of three men accused of killing black teen Ahmaud Arbery and a civil trial over the 2017 violence at Charlottesville, Virginia, are proof that angry white men are out to destroy everything they please, any time they please.

“Race is an inescapable theme that runs through all the trials. At the center of each are White men who are accused of using unjustified violence, either against an unarmed Black man or during racial protests,” he wrote.

Blake’s prejudice against whites is long-standing.

Trending:
Tainted Jury? Juror Makes Telling Statement as She Walks Into Courthouse for Deliberations

In a September analysis, he said those nasty evil white men supporting diversity are also part of the problem.

“Racial diversity can function as a cloaking device, concealing the most powerful forms of White supremacy while giving the appearance of racial progress,” he wrote.

During that rant, he called “White supremacy” a “shapeshifter that can adapt to any environment.”

Does CNN use race as clickbait?

As per the course on CNN, politics enters in.

“More White men now identify as Republican, and the gender gap between both major parties is as large as it’s ever been in the last two decades,” he wrote in his Saturday analysis.

Some pushed back on Twitter.

Related:
Famous Legal Expert Slams Media 'Mob,' Says There's 'No Doubt' Rittenhouse Acted in Self-Defense

Blake further bemoaned the fact that the police remain empowered to uphold the law.

“But even after nationwide protests over the murder of George Floyd by a White police officer, little has changed. A growing number of Americans now want police funding increased,” he wrote, failing to mention that crime skyrocketed when police were curbed.

Blake says, in wrapping up his arguments against white guys, that “White male anger could prove to be one of the biggest roadblocks we face in building a successful multiracial democracy.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
CNN 'Analysis': These White Men Are the Most Frightening Thing in America Today
Shortly After Targeting Conservative Media, FBI Raids Home of Republican Election Official
Kyle Rittenhouse Awarded Huge 'Thank You' Gift for His Defense of Gun Rights
US Navy Shipyard Backs Down from Vaccine Requirement, Issues Huge Offer to Those That Have Already Left
Police Open Fire as Protest Against Severe COVID Measures Turns Into an 'Orgy of Violence'
See more...
A.F. Branco
AF Branco is an editorial cartoonist.




loading
Burning Man
Clueless in Chief
The Beat Goes On
Leftist Politics Over Justice
Plugs
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.