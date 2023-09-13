Share
News

Cold Case Turns White Hot as Man Walks Into FBI Office, Confesses to Hammer Murder, Multiple Others

 By Richard Moorhead  September 13, 2023 at 6:16am
Share

An Oregon man who reportedly spent 30 years in prison for a California homicide has confessed to killing a woman in Boston more than 40 years ago.

John Michael Irmer, 68, is set to face criminal charges for the murder and rape of Susan Marcia Rose in Oct. 1979, according to a news release from the Suffolk County, Massachusetts, District Attorney’s Office.

According to prosecutors, Irmer entered the Portland, Oregon, FBI field office last month to confess to the crime.

Trending:
Biden Lambasted for Starting Off 9/11 Address with a Joke: 'What a Disgrace'

Irmer was transported from Oregon to Massachusetts over the weekend.

He was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Central Division on Monday in connection with the longtime cold case.

Another suspect had been tried and acquitted of Rose’s murder in 1981.

Do you believe in capital punishment?

District Attorney Kevin Hayden indicated that justice in the case of Rose’s death hadn’t been forgotten by her loved ones. She was 24 at the time of her death, according to ABC News.

“Nearly 44 years after losing her at such a young age, the family and friends of Susan Marcia Rose will finally have some answers,” he said in the news release.

“This was a brutal, ice-blooded murder made worse by the fact that a person was charged and tried—and fortunately, found not guilty—while the real murderer remained silent until now.

“No matter how cold cases get resolved, it’s always the answers that are important for those who have lived with grief and loss and so many agonizing questions.”

Related:
Dem Mayor Cites 'Climate Change' in Issuing Panicky Emergency Closures for Real Summer Sizzler: 88 Degrees

A CBS Boston report is below:



According to district attorney’s office news release, Irmer recounted meeting Rose at a skating rink in Boston — before entering a building under renovation, where Irmer grabbed a hammer, beat his victim to death, and raped her, according to prosecutors.

DNA evidence allegedly corroborates Irmer’s presence at the crime scene.

The Rose slaying reportedly wasn’t all that Irmer was willing to talk about. He also confessed to other homicides during his meeting with the Portland FBI, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

His connections to other killings remain under investigation.

Irmer previously served a 30-year prison sentence for homicide in California, the Daily Mail reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Cold Case Turns White Hot as Man Walks Into FBI Office, Confesses to Hammer Murder, Multiple Others
Entire NFL Stadium Joins NYPD Officer in Moving 9/11 Anthem Performance After Spontaneous 'USA' Chant
Nightmare: Trudeau Stuck in India After Being Scolded at G-20 Conference
Former NFL All-Pro Adam Jones Arrested En Route to 'Monday Night Football,' Charged with Making Terroristic Threats
103 House Democrats Call Out Biden in Official Letter
See more...

Conversation