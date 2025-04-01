Share
News

Creepy Video: Dark Figure Stalks Around Home at Night, Residents Find Tesla Nightmare When They Awaken

 By Jack Davis  April 1, 2025 at 11:00am
Share

A video from a California homeowner showed the new face of political hate as it slithered into the homeowner’s private space and left destruction behind.

On Saturday, a Cybertruck belonging to Jason Bedell of Novato, located north of San Francisco, was vandalized in the hours before dawn, according to KTVU.

Surveillance video recorded the arrival of a suspect in a black hoodie and white face mask who first appeared at about 4:20 a.m. for a reconnaissance then returned at 5:40 a.m. to attack the Cybertruck parked by Bedell’s house.

This attack on a Tesla vehicle has shaken Bedell, who is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the individual’s arrest.

“I live in a very private neighborhood at the end of a cul-de-sac,” Bedell said, according to KGO-TV.

“I think somebody either followed me home or maybe one of my neighbors. I’m really not sure,” he said.

“We don’t get much traffic at all,” he told KTVU. “So for somebody to come up here and do something like that is really unusual and very shocking.”

Should lawmakers make it an automatic felony to vandalize property as a political statement?

Bedell said that the violation of his home was scary.

“To come to my house and plan an attack like that, that person’s dangerous and needs to face consequences for what they’ve done,” he said.

“I’m a little [shaken] up right now, and I’m concerned that they may possibly come back, and it’s not a good feeling, having my family here, my young son.”

Bedell said the vandalism of Tesla vehicles taking place in the name of politics is wrong.

“All these people who have frustration against the government and Tesla and DOGE are taking it out on the wrong people,” Bedell said.

Related:
Death-Row Inmate Convicted of Heinous Crimes Argues He's Too Obese to be Executed

“They’re taking it out on their neighbors. They’re taking it out on just working people. Most of these people are Democrats that even bought these EV vehicles,” he said.

He indicated he had been afraid of such an attack on his truck.

“I first noticed something was wrong when I checked my phone at 6:30 this morning. I saw someone out in front of my house that looked suspicious. I thought, ‘OMG, they came for me. They got me. They’re in my neighborhood.’ I didn’t expect it to be at my house in my neighborhood. I live in a really quiet place,” he said, according to KRON-TV.

“I’m concerned for my safety now,” Bedell continued. “Someone came to my house; they came back. This was a deliberate planned attack on my property at my house. I’m concerned they may come back. I don’t know what they’re going to do.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Creepy Video: Dark Figure Stalks Around Home at Night, Residents Find Tesla Nightmare When They Awaken
Prominent Epstein Accuser Reportedly on Her Death Bed After 'Serious Accident'
Death-Row Inmate Convicted of Heinous Crimes Argues He's Too Obese to be Executed
'Very Angry' Trump Sends Threats to Both Putin and Zelenskyy: 'We Made a Deal'
Kristi Noem Issues Fierce Response to Viral Video Calling for Murder of ICE Agents
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation