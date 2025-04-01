Creepy Video: Dark Figure Stalks Around Home at Night, Residents Find Tesla Nightmare When They Awaken

A video from a California homeowner showed the new face of political hate as it slithered into the homeowner’s private space and left destruction behind.

On Saturday, a Cybertruck belonging to Jason Bedell of Novato, located north of San Francisco, was vandalized in the hours before dawn, according to KTVU.

Surveillance video recorded the arrival of a suspect in a black hoodie and white face mask who first appeared at about 4:20 a.m. for a reconnaissance then returned at 5:40 a.m. to attack the Cybertruck parked by Bedell’s house.

This attack on a Tesla vehicle has shaken Bedell, who is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the individual’s arrest.

🚨Seeking Information: Felony Vandalism to Tesla CyberTruck The Novato Police Department is investigating a felony vandalism that occurred this morning (3/29), to a Tesla CyberTruck parked in a private driveway. Around 4:22AM, the suspect appeared to case the residence before… pic.twitter.com/QMaAdPYUYu — novatopolice (@NovatoPolice) March 29, 2025

“I live in a very private neighborhood at the end of a cul-de-sac,” Bedell said, according to KGO-TV.

“I think somebody either followed me home or maybe one of my neighbors. I’m really not sure,” he said.

“We don’t get much traffic at all,” he told KTVU. “So for somebody to come up here and do something like that is really unusual and very shocking.”

Should lawmakers make it an automatic felony to vandalize property as a political statement? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Bedell said that the violation of his home was scary.

“To come to my house and plan an attack like that, that person’s dangerous and needs to face consequences for what they’ve done,” he said.

“I’m a little [shaken] up right now, and I’m concerned that they may possibly come back, and it’s not a good feeling, having my family here, my young son.”

Bedell said the vandalism of Tesla vehicles taking place in the name of politics is wrong.

“All these people who have frustration against the government and Tesla and DOGE are taking it out on the wrong people,” Bedell said.

“They’re taking it out on their neighbors. They’re taking it out on just working people. Most of these people are Democrats that even bought these EV vehicles,” he said.

He indicated he had been afraid of such an attack on his truck.

🚨 The owner of a Tesla Cybertruck is offering a $25,000 cash reward for any information leading to the suspect’s arrest.@NovatoPolice are treating the incident as felony vandalism. The suspect threw a concrete rock at the cybertruck’s windshield multiple times, slashed all four… pic.twitter.com/uatF3Nt5wS — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) March 30, 2025

“I first noticed something was wrong when I checked my phone at 6:30 this morning. I saw someone out in front of my house that looked suspicious. I thought, ‘OMG, they came for me. They got me. They’re in my neighborhood.’ I didn’t expect it to be at my house in my neighborhood. I live in a really quiet place,” he said, according to KRON-TV.

“I’m concerned for my safety now,” Bedell continued. “Someone came to my house; they came back. This was a deliberate planned attack on my property at my house. I’m concerned they may come back. I don’t know what they’re going to do.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.