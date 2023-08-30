Cruel Irony: Maui Officials Were Attending FEMA Disaster Training as Blazes Began - Report

Top emergency officials from Maui were attending Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster training on a neighboring island while their own island faced deadly wildfires.

The officials did not respond to emergency calls until a shocking five hours after the fires began, raising serious questions about their competence and priorities.

The deadly wildfires, including the Upcounty Fire, broke out on Maui in the early hours of Aug. 8, and the Lahaina fire forced the evacuation of a school near Lahaina around 6:40 a.m., the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

However, an emergency response call was shockingly delayed until nearly 11 am, despite the fire spreading significantly.

This delayed response considerably contributed to the devastating loss of at least 115 lives.

To date, more than 1,000 individuals remain unaccounted for, including the 388 individuals whose identities have been disclosed but who are still missing. This marks a distressing reality following the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in over a century.

At approximately 9 a.m., fire officials officially declared the early Lahaina fire as completely contained, according to CNN.

During this initial phase, the fire did not yet appear on satellite imagery, signifying its early stages of development and containment efforts.

The Daily Mail reported that dozens of senior officials were in Honolulu — on the island of Oahu – for FEMA’s annual meeting of coordinators in the Pacific region. While fires raged on Maui, these officials were discussing disaster response elsewhere.

Do you believe Maui emergency officials mishandled the disaster? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, Hawaii’s acting governor, activated the National Guard as the situation escalated.

The FEMA conference, held at the Alohilani Beach Resort, ironically addressed fire-related issues.

Discussions about the fires were held during the conference, with FEMA spokesman John Mills acknowledging consultations among local, state, and FEMA participants.

It has now been revealed that FEMA, despite facing a major disaster, has mandated a three-hour diversity training for its employees during this critical time, The Washington Free Beacon reported. The training, which explores issues like systemic racism and oppression, has drawn criticism for its timing.

Maui residents suspect CONSPIRACY after Fire disaster as Biden Administration demands FEMA workers take “diversity courses” pic.twitter.com/QDwMMPQrUM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 29, 2023

Although the exact number of FEMA’s 20,000-plus employees subjected to this training remains unclear, the Free Beacon report revealed that FEMA’s resilience division was notified of a requirement to complete one of three three-hour diversity training modules between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28. This division is comprised of roughly 2,600 employees.

A representative for FEMA, acknowledged the training but said “the training in question is not required,” as employees have the option to choose training between three classes.

The FEMA Resilience division, led by Biden administration appointee Victoria Salinas, sought to assist communities nationwide in “adapt[ing], surviv[ing], recover[ing], and thriv[ing] during natural disasters.”

.@FEMA Administrator @FEMA_Deanne joined @POTUS and @FLOTUS in Maui to survey damage from the wildfires, speak to affected residents, & commend emergency responders for their tireless efforts. This and more in Last Week at DHS. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/64lKfI9Gsc — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 28, 2023

The tragedy also highlighted questions about Maui’s emergency preparedness, including the failure to activate sirens and provide timely warnings. Officials face growing scrutiny for their handling of the disaster, especially as the number of deaths, particularly involving children, remains unclear.

Furthermore, emergency preparedness experts have been criticized for downplaying the risk of wildfires, despite previous incidents in 2018, the Daily Mail reported. While the cause of the blaze remains uncertain, a lawsuit has been filed against Hawaii’s electric company for not shutting down the grid.

🙄 FEMA is now requiring employees to undergo “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion trainings” by taking a 3-hour course. Meanwhile 1,000 people still remain missing after the devastation in Maui. The Biden administration continues to prioritize being woke over being helpful. pic.twitter.com/ZrFugJGI3v — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 25, 2023

Amidst the tragedy, residents have been asked to submit DNA samples to help identify human remains, with the death toll at 115 and the possibility that not all remains will be found. The process has been met with reluctance, and investigators have cited challenges in assembling a comprehensive list of those unaccounted for.

It is also worth noting that President Joe Biden initially refrained from addressing the Hawaii wildfires, and when he eventually visited the island, his actions were seen as lacking in compassion and sensitivity toward the affected residents.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.