Days After Occupy Advocates Violence Against ICE, Another Twitter User Doxxes Agents

Members of the agency that helps protect America from illegal immigration now find themselves under attack from extremists opposed to the policies of President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, a Twitter post from a user identified as Sam Lavigne shared personal information on employees of the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement culled from LinkedIn. However, the Medium platform the user linked to has been deleted, according to Fox News.

I scraped LinkedIn for people that work for ICE: https://t.co/MJuuyMeAal — Sam Lavigne (@sam_lavigne) June 19, 2018

The attack on ICE employees came days after Occupy Wall Street posted a tweet with an infographic that explained how to kill an ICE agent.

Although the link Lavigne posted did not work, a Twitter account that said it was the “nebraska antifa” tweeted a link that as of Wednesday morning was working.

“I’ve downloaded and made available the profiles of (almost) everyone on LinkedIn who works for ICE, 1,595 people in total. While I don’t have a precise idea of what should be done with this data set, I leave it here with the hope that researchers, journalists, and activists will find it useful,” Lavgine wrote in sharing the information, The Daily Caller reported.

“As ICE continues to ramp up its inhumane surveillance and detention efforts, I believe it’s important to document what’s happening, and by whom, in any way we can,” he wrote.

GitHub, the site where some of Lavigne’s information was posted, took it down.

“We removed the project because it violates our community guidelines,” a GitHub representative told Fox. “In general, we have policies against use of GitHub for doxxing and harassment, and violating a third party’s privacy.”

“Doxxing” is revealing a person’s personal information to the public via social media.

It wasn’t the only trouble liberals were trying to brew for immigration officials.

Actor Peter Fonda decided he knew what should be done with every scrap of personal information — make life unbearable for ICE agents and their families.

Peter Fonda Encourages Targeting Children of Border Agents… https://t.co/w3L2LJSaoO — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) June 20, 2018

Meanwhile, The Hill quoted a series of Fonda Twitter postings that have since apparently been deleted calling for coordinated action against agents of ICE and Customs and Border Protection and against the Trump family itself.

“90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND! THESE REPUBLICAN A–HOLES ARE ALL IN ON IT! THE CHIEF A–HOLE IS HAPPY WE ARE ALL VERY UPSET. WE HAVE TO GET EVEN MORE ANGRY WITH THESE REPUBLICANS,” one stated, according to The Hill.

“WE SHOULD HACK THIS SYSTEM, GET THE ADDRESSES OF THE ICE AGENTS CBP AGENTS AND SURROUND THEIR HOMES IN PROTEST. WE SHOULD FIND OUT WHAT SCHOOLS THEIR CHILDREN GO TO AND SURROUND THE SCHOOLS IN PROTEST. THESE AGENTS ARE DOING THIS CUZ THEY WANT TO DO IT. THEY LIKE DOING THIS,” another stated.

Fonda went even further and leveled an attack on Barron Trump, the son of the president and first lady Melania Trump.

“WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT A–HOLE SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY,” Fonda wrote.

The Secret Service has been notified about Fonda’s postings, according to Melania Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

