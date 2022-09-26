Parler Share
Video

This Is How Democrats 'Played Us for Fools,' Six-Term GOP Congressman Explains in WJ Special Interview

 By Andrew Gordon  September 26, 2022 at 2:09pm
Parler Share

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.



Former House Intelligence Committee member Bob McEwen sits down with The Western Journal for a special interview blocks away from the U.S. Capitol.

► Click HERE to subscribe to The Western Journal on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/72ae3

► Don’t miss an episode! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
Pro-Vaccine Immunologist Gets Jabbed Then Starts Feeling Worse ... CT Scans Confirm Absolute Nightmare

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to our podcast. You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: the Biden administration, Big Tech censorship, liberal lies, gas prices, COVID and the latest leftist violence.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Andrew Gordon
Andrew Gordon is the producer of "WJ Live."
Andrew Gordon is the producer of "WJ Live."




This Is How Democrats 'Played Us for Fools,' Six-Term GOP Congressman Explains in WJ Special Interview
'WJ Live': Special Interview: Mike Lindell Drops Major FBI Bombshell on The Western Journal
'WJ Live': The Vacation of Inflation: Is the White House Biden's Second Home?
'WJ Live': Special GOP Guest: Democrats Have 'Bigger Agenda' for New Tax Bill
'WJ Live': Two Strong, Fresh Republican Faces
See more...

Conversation