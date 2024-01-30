Denzel Replaced as R-Rated, Gospel-Spreading Action Hero in 'The Book of Eli' Prequel

Denzel Washington’s “The Book of Eli” character is making a comeback, albeit not in the way you might be thinking.

According to a Monday report from Deadline, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” star John Boyega is set to star as a younger version of Washington’s character in a prequel series based on the movie.

“The Book of Eli” writer Gary Whitta is returning to work on the series as creator, writer and executive producer. Boyega will also executive produce the series.

The original 2010 film followed a mysterious drifter named Eli making his way through a post-apocalyptic America with what seems to be the last copy of the Christian Bible.

Eli, a believer, has one mission throughout the film — to find a way to have the book mass-produced. Only then can the broken, post-apocalyptic society be truly redeemed.

It’s no wonder why Hollywood is seeking to expand the film into the franchise.

“The Book of Eli” was a huge success in 2010, raking in a $157.1 million worldwide box office haul on an $80 million budget.

Though there are few details about the series as of now, Deadline reports that it will be set 30 years before the film.

This would place the events of the series right around when a nuclear event sets off that fictional world’s apocalypse.

Though the series is expected to find a home, a distribution partner has yet to purchase those rights.

As of now, Boyega and Whitta are shopping the series.

The discourse on social media over the prequel seems split. Some seem to think the remake is a great idea, while others feel it’s unnecessary.

“Come on. I loved this movie. John Boyega would probably be great in it. Buy why???? Make something new!!” one X user wrote.

“Now this has some potential,” another wrote.

“One of my favorite movies growing up. Always wanted more to this story! Can’t wait,” another X user posted.

