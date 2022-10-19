DeSantis Sends Concert Crowd Roaring with 'USA!' Chant After Walking on Stage with Family

Move over “Sweet Home Alabama” — it’s all about “Sweet Florida” this year. And make no mistake, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lynyrd Skynyrd fans are basking in the change of state.

According to Breitbart, DeSantis made a surprise appearance on stage with his wife Casey and his children as the legendary rock band was playing in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday night.

The governor came out on stage to wild applause and a spontaneous chant of “USA! USA!” from the audience.

Skynyrd X Desantis pic.twitter.com/d5io12k6yd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 17, 2022

The Sunshine State governor and the famed Southern rock band have a bit of a history together.

While best known for their song “Sweet Home Alabama,” Skynyrd actually formed in Jacksonville, Florida. What’s more, their most recent hit is “Sweet Florida” — a campaign song of sorts for DeSantis, who’s running for re-election against Democrat Charlie Crist.

The song was a collaboration between Skynyrd lead singer Johnny Van Zant and his brother, former 38 Special guitarist and songwriter Donnie Van Zant. It both praises DeSantis and mocks the Democrats — particularly President Joe Biden’s administration.

“You can take it to the bank, he don’t care what Brandon thinks at the White House / He’s fighting for the right to keep our state free / Well he’s taking on the swamp and he’s calling out Dr. Fauci / He’s the only one fighting for you and me,” the lyrics read.

“The press don’t like it / but it sure does get my business / He stands up for what he believes / So don’t come down here to try to change things / we’re doing all right in the Sunshine State / Stay out of our business / leave our guv alone.”







According to McClatchy Washington Bureau, DeSantis hailed the song as “catchy” and said it “stays in your head” upon its release in April.

Meanwhile, in an appearance on Fox News, Johnny Van Zant praised the potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate and explained why he wrote the song: “We got to thank Gov. DeSantis for standing and believing for what he believes … he’s been a great governor for us,” he said.

However, the association also predated “Sweet Florida.”

In June of 2021, Skynyrd was one of the acts playing a three-day concert in Panama City Beach, Florida — at that time the largest music event in the United States since the pandemic began.

DeSantis appeared in front of the crowd there, too, saying the concert was evidence that “Florida chose freedom over Faucism.”

Florida just hosted the largest concert since the pandemic began because FLORIDA CHOSE FREEDOM OVER FAUCISM. USA! 🇺🇸 USA! 🇺🇸 USA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0QRS1RazLO — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 7, 2021

More recently, Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has reportedly said the band is donating $100,000 to victims of Hurricane Ian; the Seminole tribe is matching the donation.

DeSantis is a favorite to get four more years in the state house in Tallahassee; the RealClearPolitics polling average has him 7.8 percentage points up on Crist as of Wednesday morning, 49.8 percent to 42.0 percent.

The real test, however, may be whether “Sweet Florida” becomes the anthem backing a national campaign in 2024.

Sure, it’s catchy. It stays in your head. But will it be playing on repeat in the White House soon?

Judging by the reaction on Sunday, I’d say there’s a pretty good chance that ends up happening.

