Director Blames Men as 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot Bombs, Forgets Female-Led Action Blockbusters

By Jared Harris
Published November 24, 2019 at 8:50am
The director behind the feminist reboot of “Charlie’s Angels” is blaming men for the film’s failure, a statement that ignores some of the best action films made feature female leads.

Director Elizabeth Banks’ action remake is an embarrassing failure at the box office, earning about $9 million, less than 20 percent of the film’s $50 million budget, according to Indie Wire.

What could be the cause of such a disaster? Could it be the “feminist ideas” Banks shoehorned in?

According to the director, it’s the fault of male moviegoers.

“Look, people have to buy tickets to this movie, too. This movie has to make money,” Banks told the Melbourne, Australia, Herald Sun, according to Indie Wire. “If this movie doesn’t make money it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men don’t go see women do action movies.” (Emphasis ours)

This, of course, is complete nonsense.

The 1979 film “Alien” stars Sigourney Weaver as a spaceship crew member doing battle with the alien xenomorph, a double-jawed monster so fierce that it literally bleeds acid.

As the horrific alien picks off Weaver’s co-stars, her character does what no one else on the ship could do — outsmart and defeat the creature.

Despite being led by a female, kryptonite for a film according to Banks, the $10 million budget of “Alien” payed dividends. The film earned a mountain of cash — over $200 million worldwide — and created a franchise with a die-hard fanbase.

“Alien” isn’t alone in female-led action fame. Both volumes of “Kill Bill,” all the “Hunger Games” movies, the “Resident Evil” series, and “Wonder Woman” are all blockbusters where women dish out epic amounts of on-screen action.

Plenty of movies also exist where females may not star as the main character, but manage to kick butt nonetheless.

For example, you would be hard-pressed to find a single guy who doesn’t cheer on the character of Sarah Connor from the “Terminator” franchise as she battles killer robots sent to eliminate her and her son.

Will you see the new “Charlie’s Angels”?

Banks’ assertion that men are to blame for the failure of her movie fits along with liberals’ apparent inability to accept blame for their own failures.

The negativity surrounding “Batwoman,” a recent movie that received poor reviews after those behind it chose to push their agenda instead of filming something worth watching, was similarly blamed on male audience members.

Despite what Banks and others hint at, there’s no overarching male conspiracy to boycott female-led films.

What men, or any moviegoers for that matter, want is a show worth the price of admission.

As can be seen by its abysmal numbers, “Charlie’s Angels” simply doesn’t meet that standard.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
