Email: EPA Staffers Confirm They’re Actively Undermining Pruitt

The Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to fire a staffer accused of leaking to the press will only embolden future leaks, an EPA career employee claims, according to a Politico report Tuesday.

The EPA dismissed Mario Caraballo, the deputy associate administrator of EPA’s Office of Homeland Security, which concluded in February an assessment that failed to identify credible death threats justifying agency head Scott Pruitt’s heavy security spending.

The firing won’t stop the leaks, one source said.

“This isn’t going to frighten staff; this is going to embolden us to leak more to get these criminals out,” the employee told Politico about Caballo’s firing.

“They need to know we’re not intimidated and we’re going to blow the whistle on anything even borderline questionable,” the employee said.

Democratic Sens. Tom Carper of Delaware and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island publicized Caraballo’s assessment Tuesday morning in a letter to Wyoming Republican Sen. John Barrasso.

Barrasso chastised the Democrats in a statement for openly distributing “sensitive” information about Pruitt’s security detail.

“I am deeply troubled that members of the committee would publicly release law enforcement sensitive information regarding the safety and security of a Cabinet member and his family,” the Wyoming senator said of Whitehouse and Carper. “This letter selectively quotes non-public documents.”

Do you think Scott Pruitt should remain in office as EPA administrator? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Barrasso chairs the Committee on Environment and Public Works, which oversees the EPA. Whitehouse and Carper are senior members on the committee.

Reports surfaced on April 6 suggesting a former jilted member of President Donald Trump’s administration was one of the culprits behind some recent leaks characterizing Pruitt as a profligate spender.

EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox pushed back on Caraballo’s assessment.

“Scott Pruitt has faced an unprecedented amount of death threats against him, and these threat assessments are conducted within [Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance] using information collected from the [Protective Service Detail], EPA’s Office of Homeland Security, and Inspector General,” Wilcox wrote in a Tuesday statement.

Threats against officials at the agency and Pruitt spiked 50 percent during the past year.

RELATED: Report: FBI Raided Trump Lawyer’s Office for Documents Unrelated to Russia Investigation

The EPA’s Office of Inspector General launched more than 70 investigations into the aforementioned threats, an Oct. 6, 2017, NBC report noted. None of the threats resulted in injuries, but they were deemed legitimate risks to officials.

Most of the threats stem from the politically volatile atmosphere created after Trump started rolling back several of his Democratic predecessor’s climate regulations.

Trump and Pruitt managed to nix more than 50 of former President Barack Obama’s environmental regulations, including the Paris climate agreement and the so-called Clean Power Plan — both of which targeted emissions from coal power plants across the country.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.