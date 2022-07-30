Ex-NFL Player Indicted in Girlfriend's Death 1 Year After She Went Missing

Former NFL player Kevin Ware has been indicted in the death of his girlfriend, whose remains were found months after she went missing last year.

Taylor Pomaski, 29, was last seen in April 2021 at a party at Ware’s home in the Houston suburb of Spring. Her remains were discovered in December, CBS News reported.

At the time of her disappearance, authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Pomaski disappeared under “suspicious circumstances,” according to KTRK-TV.

The remains were not identified as Pomaski until April of this year, KHOU-TV reported.

Ware, who played tight end in 2003 and 2004 for the Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers, has been charged with murder and tampering with a corpse.

“Prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said, according to the New York Post. “We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to all.”

Meanwhile, Harris County prosecutor Lacy Johnson said the court process in this case is just beginning.

“We appreciate everyone who has come forward to provide evidence and aid in our investigation,” Johnson said. “We encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward.”

Ware, 41, is currently being held in Montgomery County without bond on unrelated drug and weapons charges, KTRK reported.

The former NFL player was arrested in April after deputies said he was driving 115 mph.

Investigators said that deputies found cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines in Ware’s possession, as well as a loaded AK-47 and a loaded 9mm pistol.

Ware, a convicted felon, was not given bond in the case for the “safety of the community,” the judge said.

If Ware is convicted of the murder of Pomaski, he could face 15 years to life in prison.

