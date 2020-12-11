Login
Family Threatened with Fine Over Cross Christmas Decoration

By Jack Davis
Published December 11, 2020 at 11:10am
A family that stood by their faith, regardless of threats that it would cost them, has battled a local homeowners association and won its fight to keep a cross as part of their Christmas decorations.

The battle began when in this year of trials, James Faison of Raleigh, North Carolina, put up a six-foot cross in their yard, according to WTVD-TV.

The family called the cross a symbol of hope and stood up to the request to remove it.

Faison posted about the incident on his Facebook page.

“Look whose Christmas decorations are in violation of the HOA!! So the Cross not representative of CHRISTmas, but a snowman is? We don’t celebrate CHRISTmas because of Santa or a snowman!!!!” he wrote.

The Faison and the association went back and forth, with the family facing a $100 fine if they did not take down their cross.

Michael Dees of the association wrote the family at one point to say that “several members of the board are devout Christians and are intimately familiar with the cross being the foundation for which Christianity is based.

“The cross represents the death of Jesus Christ who died for our sins so we can have eternal life. The Christmas season is associated with the birth of the Savior such as nativity scenes would be appropriate representation of the season,” according to KTRK-TV.

“The Board believes that the Bible is very clear on the distinction between these two major events in Christ’s life on earth. The cross is appropriate for display during the Easter season, but not as a decoration during the Christmas season.

“Unless biblical references can be provided noting the cross as a symbol of the Christmas season for the board to reconsider, the cross is not considered to be a Christmas decoration,” he added.

“Look at this response!!! What about Luke 2:11, Isaiah 9:6-7, John 18:37, Philippians 2:5-8!!!” Faison volleyed back on Facebook.

As the battle continued, it looked as though it would be a costly fight, so Faison created a GoFundMe page where he explained his story.

Are you glad this family stood up for their faith?

“Isaiah 9:6 For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace. We are living in a time where some people do not believe that the Cross is representative of CHRISTmas, and his birth. I could explain a lot more, but I wanted to share this letter that I received from my HOA,” he wrote.

“Once you read this letter you will see why we have to stand for our religious freedoms. JESUS IS THE REASON FOR THE SEASON, And the COST of The cross HE PAID for our sins So we could receive THE GIFT OF SALVATION!!! Thanks for your support and these funds will go towards us standing against the HOA and the policy against freedom of religion. Merry CHRISTmas.”

On Tuesday, the association surrendered and allowed the cross to remain, basing their decision on “recent interpretations from bible scripture.”

“It was nobody but God!!! The Cross in CHRISTmas wins!!!” Faison posted on Facebook, along with a copy of the letter from the association.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
