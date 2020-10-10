Celebrity Deaths in September 2020

Here are some of the famous faces who passed away in September 2020.

Bruce Williamson

Bruce Williamson, known for serving as the lead singer of The Temptations for nine years, died on Sept. 6. He was 49

Kevin Dobson

Sad to hear that Actor Kevin Dobson has passed away. Bobby Crocker in Kojak & Mac McKenzie in Knots Landing 😔📺 pic.twitter.com/124Dff3w8o — Stewart Bailey ⚽️🎤🗣🦢🎼 (@Stewpot) September 7, 2020

Kevin Dobson, an actor known for his roles on “Kojak,” “Knots Landing” and “Days of Our Lives,” died of an autoimmune deficiency on Sept. 6. Dobson was 77.

Ronald Bell

Kool & the Gang Co-Founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell Dead at 68. RIP🙏🏻 https://t.co/DfszRuTFzo — Lisa G. (@lisag30D) September 10, 2020

“Kool and the Gang” co-founder Ronald Bell, known for writing some of the groups’ best songs such as “Jungle Boogie,” “Celebration” and “Ladies Night,” died on Sept. 9 at 68. He is survived by his wife and 10 children.

Stevie Lee

Puppet the Psycho Dwarf at Sun Studios of Arizona with Chris McLennan pic.twitter.com/J7Ga0oYMyP — Puppet the Psycho Dwarf (@bwthepuppetshow) November 22, 2018

“Jackass” star Stevie Lee, born Stevie Lee Richardson, died on Sept. 9. Lee, who had achondroplasia dwarfism, went by the name “Puppet the Psycho Dwarf,” and was known for his wrestling and acting. He was 54.

Diana Rigg

Be a dragon.

The realm will always remember Diana Rigg. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) September 10, 2020

British actress Diana Rigg was known for her roles in famous TV series such as “The Avengers” and “Game of Thrones.” The actress also played the only character to ever marry James Bond in “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” She died Sept. 10 at 82 years old.

Sei Ashina

#tbt Michael Pitt, Keira Knightley and Sei Ashina at the TIFF premiere of Silk #2007 pic.twitter.com/03qHvUK8mG — Michael C. Pitt Fans (@michaelpittfans) May 8, 2014

At only 36 years old, Japanese actress Sei Ashina was found dead in her apartment on Sept. 14. Her death was classified as a suicide. After starting out as a model in Tokyo, Ashina went on to garner nearly 80 credits as an actress. She most notably appeared in 2007’s “Silk.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The world was shocked at the Sept. 18 death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A longtime member of the court, Ginsburg died at 87 from “complications of metastatic pancreas cancer,” according to a Supreme Court statement.

Michael Lonsdale

Michael Lonsdale, the Anglo-French actor who played Hugo Drax in ‘Moonraker’ and Jean-Pierre in ‘Ronin”, has died last week at the age of 89. 😢🎬🎥 His many other film credits included ‘The Day of the Jackal’, ‘The Remains of the Day’, ‘Munich‘ and ‘Of Gods and Men’. pic.twitter.com/Qaw41D3rWN — Alberto Monroy (@iskramex) September 28, 2020

Michael Lonsdale, a star of both the silver screen and theater, died on Sept. 21 at 89. Lonsdale was most well known for playing the primary antagonist in the 1979 James Bond film “Moonraker.” The actor often chose roles that reflected his Christian beliefs.

Tommy DeVito

A singer and guitarist for The Four Seasons, Tommy DeVito died on Sept. 21 at the age of 92. DeVito passed away in Las Vegas due to coronavirus-related complications.

Jackie Stallone

Jackie Stallone, reality television star and mother of Sylvester Stallone, died on Sept. 21. She was 98. Over the course of her career, Stallone was a trapeze artist, Broadway chorus girl, wrestler and wrestling promoter, astrologist and owner of a female-only gym in the 1950s.

Joe Laurinaitis

WWE Hall of Famer Joe Laurinaitis died of natural causes on Sept. 22. He was 60.

He was known during his wrestling career as Road Warrior Animal.

Laurinaitis was one half of one of the most successful tag teams in professional wrestling history: the Road Warriors.

Archie Lyndhurst

We’re so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness.

Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SfXP8TIz2Q — CBBC (@cbbc) October 1, 2020

Archie Lyndhurst, the son of Nicholas Lyndhurst and Lucy Smith, died on Sept. 22 at his family home. At only 19 years old, Lyndhurst had already accomplished much. He followed in his father’s footsteps in becoming an actor, starring in shows such as “Bad Education” and “So Awkward.”

Helen Reddy

Helen Reddy, an Australian-born singer well-known for her popular tune “I Am Woman,” along with several other record hits, died on Sept. 29. She was 78. Her death came less than three weeks after the release of a biopic about her life also called “I Am Woman.”

Mac Davis

On Sept. 29, 78-year-old country legend Mac Davis passed away due to complications from heart surgery.

Davis was best known for the songs he wrote for Elvis Presley and earned various accolades for his songwriting and acting throughout his career.

