Felicity Huffman Out of Prison After Only Serving 11 Days of 14-Day Sentence

Felicity Huffman was released from prison on Friday after serving 11 days of a 14-day sentence.

In May, the actress pleaded guilty after she was discovered to have paid thousands of dollars to tamper with her daughter’s SAT scores, sparking a massive college admissions scandal.

The Emmy-winner admitted that she was one of several dozen parents who paid consultant Rick Singer to alter the test’s answers. The incident resulted in a 400-point jump from Huffman’s daughter Sophia’s PSAT scores to 1420 out of 1600 points possible, according to NBC News.

The actress was one of 50 people charged in the scandal, which included other stars and elite parents.

Most notably, “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are also facing charges as a result of the scheme, which impacted students applying to Stanford, Yale, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

TRENDING: Schiff Flees as Fed-Up GOP Lawmakers Storm Secure Impeachment Hearing Room

As a result of the investigation, Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in a federal correctional facility, along with a fine of $30,000 and an additional 250 hours of community service following her release.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” a representative for the 56-year-old told People.

Although she was originally scheduled for release on Oct. 27, a prison policy allowed the actress to leave early because the date fell on a weekend.

Representatives from the facility noted that this is the normal policy for all inmates scheduled to leave during weekend dates.

“She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service,” the actress’s representative said.

According to TMZ, prosecutors on the case initially pushed to have Huffman serve an entire year in prison. However, the probation department felt the lengthier sentence was too harsh and progressively lowered the jail time to 4 months, then 1 month, and finally to the 14 days that was ultimately settled upon.

The actress reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Oct. 15, but spent only 11 days at the facility thanks to her early departure, according to NBC.

Court documents reveal that she has already paid the $30,000 fine.

“She’s embarrassed and just ready to get this behind her. She wants to serve her time and move forward,” a source told People about Huffman.

RELATED: Bette Midler Says People Should 'Be More Grateful for the Neighbor' Who Assaulted Rand Paul

Loughlin, unlike Huffman, has chosen to plead not guilty for her part in the scandal and is now facing additional charges in a third indictment, according to NBC.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling of the District of Massachusetts, who is responsible for prosecuting the case, said that he feels Loughlin should get a harsher sentence than Huffman’s 14 days.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.