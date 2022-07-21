Thousands of Florida families are receiving a one-time payment of $450 per child as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new budget.

The payments are going out to 59,000 eligible families, WTSP-TV reported.

“Receive a check in the mail from DeSantis? Don’t throw it away, it’s real,” the outlet advised any potentially wary Floridians.

According to a news release, DeSantis has allocated $35.5 million for the program, which is being led by first lady Casey DeSantis as part of her “Hope Florida — A Pathway to Prosperity” initiative. The money is coming from American Rescue Plan funds, WTSP reported.

The payments are meant to help low-income households cope with rising inflation. Families do not need to apply for the payments since they are being sent out automatically to households that receive temporary cash assistance.

Last week, many Floridians, including foster families, adoptive families and single parents, received letters about the payments from DeSantis. The governor explained that he is aware of the needs of families in his state as they raise children and get ready for another school year.

“As the father of three young children, I know that getting ready for a new school year can be both exciting and stressful. To offset the costs of rising inflation, especially with a new school year approaching, the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care,” the letter read.

“This one-time payment can be used for anything from buying diapers to fueling up at the pump. … Please accept this payment as a form of gratitude and acknowledgment for all that you do to help nurture Florida’s future. God bless you, and God bless the great state of Florida.”

DeSantis’ letter also promoted a back-to-school sales tax holiday taking place in Florida from July 25 to Aug. 7. “Supplies that will be tax-free during this time include clothing, bags, computers, shoes and other school supplies,” the letter said.

That is not the only tax exemption program for Florida families to take advantage of, according to WTSP.

Now through June of next year, diapers, baby and toddler clothing, and even some appliances and hardware will be tax-exempt. Florida will also have tax holidays on tools during the month of September and on motor fuel in October, Newsweek reported.

DeSantis has been outspoken about the inflation spike plaguing the U.S., blaming President Joe Biden for the economic crisis.

“What we’re doing in Florida is we are trying to do whatever we can to protect the people of this state against the ravages of Biden-flation,” DeSantis said last week, according to WPEC-TV.

