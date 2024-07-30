It goes without saying that Iran is no friend of America’s.

The despotic Middle East power has been a thorn in America’s geopolitical side for decades now — and things don’t look to be getting any better, if new reports are to be believed.

On July 9, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines put out a statement voicing concern about Iran’s ability to influence the forthcoming 2024 general election. Haines noted that this concern dates back even further.

“As I noted in testimony to the Congress in May, Iran is becoming increasingly aggressive in their foreign influence efforts, seeking to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions, as we have seen them do in the past, including in prior election cycles,” Haines posited then. “They continue to adapt their cyber and influence activities, using social media platforms and issuing threats.

“It is likely they will continue to rely on their intelligence services in these efforts, as well as Iran-based online influencers, to promote their narratives.”

Fast forward to today, and it’s clear that Iran’s efforts have only increased.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence put out more information, roughly 100 days before the presidential election, and it’s clear that America’s enemies have quite the vested interest in who ends up as POTUS.

Russia, in particular, was called out as the “predominant threat to U.S. elections.”

But it was the information regarding Iran that has raised the most eyebrows — particularly among the pro-MAGA contingency of the GOP base.

“Iran is continuing efforts to fuel distrust in U.S. political institutions and increase social discord,” the ODNI update said. “Since our last update, the IC has observed Tehran working to influence the presidential election, probably because Iranian leaders want to avoid an outcome they perceive would increase tensions with the United States.

“Tehran relies on vast webs of online personas and propaganda mills to spread disinformation and have notably been active in exacerbating tensions over the Israel-Gaza conflict.”

Many outlets, including the ideologically opposed Fox News and CNN both, interpreted that verbiage from the ODNI as confirmation that Iran was specifically trying to undermine Trump — which is quite the irony given that Trump is oft described by his critics as the antithesis of democracy, while an actual theocratic dictatorship seems to want nothing to do with Trump.

Much to the chagrin of NeverTrumpers who like to peddle that narrative, they have no way of explaining why Iran, an enemy of America by virtually any metric, does not like Trump, period.

Without going into any jingoistic, rah-rah routine (though, to be clear, Iran absolutely despises just how much Trump embodies Americana), you don’t exactly need to be a detective to know why Iran is supposedly trying so hard to ensure Trump doesn’t see a second term.

In short: Trump is tough on Iran — especially when it comes to nuclear weaponry — in ways that President Joe Biden reportedly is not.

And if you’re a despotic, power-hungry country who hates America … wouldn’t you want your nukes?

It does need to be stressed: For whatever it may or may not mean for Iran to be trying to undermine Trump’s election bid … what does that say about Biden and his administration?

Something to think about come November.

