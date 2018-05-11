Former Facebook Executive Claims ‘Most People Don’t Care About Privacy’

Antonio García-Martínez, a former product manager at Facebook, said that while there is a lot of clamoring over how social media companies manage people’s data, it’s coming from a relatively small portion of the larger public.

“Here’s the reality: Most people don’t care about privacy,” García-Martínez said during an interview with Recode founder Kara Swisher.

“Media elites care about it, underemployed Eurocrats care about it. And the entire privacy-industrial complex — there’s an entire set of very loud voices who are constantly beating the drum and building media careers around this.”

He doesn’t think Facebook will take a big hit in the number of users, mainly because people seem to cherish the ability to connect and communicate more than the security of their online traits and tendencies.

“Any app, and I’m using ‘Facebook’ broadly to mean whatever social media thing we have — whatever the face of social media is, people are more than willing to sacrifice this abstract notion of privacy that Brussels bureaucrats care about, in pursuit of this community thing,” he continued, referring to the more aggressive regulatory tactics from the European Union.

Facebook is reportedly planning on adapting to the General Data Protection Regulation — a relatively stringent and imminent set of rules, many dealing with privacy — by trying to exclude around 1.5 billion users from other places around the world.

The law, which will take effect May 25, has been in the works well before a string of ostensible missteps from Facebook, which have triggered a backlash and subsequent calls for the government to force such companies from better valuing personal data.

García-Martínez, who wrote a book about his experiences in the tech hub of Silicon Valley, is downplaying those apparent concerns.

“For those who doubt, here’s a pop quiz: When in the past two or three months did Facebook reach the highest point in app rankings in the Android app store?” he posed. “Literally the day after the #deletefacebook hashtag went viral.”

Twitter users have been applying the hashtag to posts expressing their frustration with the social media platform.

If you need Facebook to keep in touch with your “friends”, they’re not really your friends. #DeleteFacebook — Everyone’s Critic (@squirrelarelli) May 4, 2018

Really hating #Facebook since they decided what I want to see. #deleteFacebook — sarah drane (@sarahssmile2) May 4, 2018

A number of former Facebook executives, as well as other people with insider information about the company, have come out in recent months to criticize the company and share their deep-seated reservations about the platform’s ultimate effects.

RELATED: NBC News Ridiculed After Ronan Farrow Breaks NY AG Sexual Assault Story

García-Martínez, on the other hand, appears to be defending the company by eschewing, even denying the purported abundance of apprehensiveness.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.