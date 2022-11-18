Parler Share
News
Sports

Gary Sinise and a Former NBA Star Are Big Winners at Fox News' 'Patriot Awards' Show

 By George Upper  November 18, 2022 at 9:01am
Parler Share

Actor Gary Sinise and basketball star Enes Kanter Freedom came away from the fourth annual “Fox Nation Patriot Awards” Thursday night with two of the highest honors offered at the event.

Sinise received the Service to Veterans award.

“There are millions of veterans across our great nation who go unnoticed on a daily basis, but whose service has been invaluable in protecting our freedom,” Ingraham said in introducing Sinise. “They have a true champion — one man that I’ve had a chance to get to know so well over the years — and he’s our next award recipient.

“His dedication to supporting our heroes through thick and thin, all their challenges, is unrivaled,” she added. “And it’s inspiring.”

She then showed a tribute video that included statements from Sinise, workers with his foundation, disabled veterans, members of gold star families, and others about the significance of Sinise’s work over the years.

Trending:
We Have the Photos: Biden's Cheat Sheet Makes Appearance as He Humiliates US Abroad

Sinise, who could not be at the event in person, submitted a video expressing his gratitude.

“I’m honored to receive this award,” he said, “for doing something that has been such a privilege and a blessing in this life’s journey. Over these many years I’ve met and been inspired by incredible men and women who bravely and selflessly serve in defense of freedom and who do the dangerous work to keep our towns and cities safe and secure.”

“Simply letting them know they are appreciated has given great purpose to my life,” he said.

You can see the video tribute and Sinise’s entire statement here.

Did Sinise and Freedom deserve these awards?

Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade awarded Fox’s Most Valuable Patriot award to Freedom.

“This year’s recipient is so passionate about freedom for Team America and around that world that he sacrificed — so far — his NBA career,” Kilmeade said.

At that point the audience clearly knew Kilmeade was describing Freedom, as the cheering and applause evidenced.

“He believes in this country and freedom so much, he officially changed his name,” Doocy added.

They then showed a video tribute of Freedom, a Muslim born in Turkey who has played in the NBA and other professional basketball organizations throughout the world.

Related:
Fox News Senior Political Analyst Believes Trump's Influence Has 'Begun to Fade'

Freedom spoke in the video about his work to expose the hypocrisy of companies like Nike, who support organizations like Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ activism and efforts to stop anti-Asian hate crimes, but remain silent about human rights violations in China, where it makes billions of dollars.

“Human is human,” he said, wearing a shirt that said “silence is violence.” “It doesn’t matter which color or which country or which culture.”

Freedom credited his parents with teaching him to respect others.

“I gave a promise [to] my mom, dad … That I’m not going to hate anyone before I meet them,” he said.

You can see Freedom’s segment here.

Freedom has lost more than his basketball career over his fight for others.

“I talked about the problems that were happening in Turkey; last time I saw my family was nine years ago,” Freedom said. “I talk about the problems were [sic] happening in China, pretty much lost my career … so the one thing that I always do that I used to pray every night and say, ‘God, please, just let me see, let me see my family one more time.’”

“This is your family now,” Kilmeade said, and Freedom agreed.

“You guys are my family,” he said. “Thank you so much.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Gary Sinise and a Former NBA Star Are Big Winners at Fox News' 'Patriot Awards' Show
Biden Under Fire After Breaking One of His Biggest Campaign Promises with Controversial Court Filing: 'A Dark Moment'
Will Kristi Noem Run for President 2024? Gov Gives Shocking Response to Trump's Announcement
Elon Musk Publicly Hangs Jimmy Fallon Out to Dry After Viral Hashtag Sends the Internet Ablaze
Watch: DeSantis Masterfully Responds to Reporter's Question About 'GOP Civil War'
See more...

Conversation